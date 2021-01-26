6 Pieces of Equipment That Are Essential for Any Home Emergency in 2021

When it comes to keeping your home safe, you should make sure that you have all the essential equipment. You never know when disaster will strike, and you might have to stay home for long periods. As such, it is essential that you have several key pieces of equipment to keep your home safe. Below are 6 pieces of emergency equipment that are essential for any home.

1. First Aid Kit

No matter how safe your home is, accidents could still occur. You could just be walking down the stairs, and you lose your footing. You might suffer a sprained leg or cut on the head, and you should perform first aid right away. So it is important that you have a first aid kit at the ready. When you pack up your first aid kit, it should contain essential medical supplies.

If there is one piece of medical supply that you should stock up on, it is medical dressing. Remember that during an emergency, you might get cut or lacerated. Make sure that you have gauze pads, foams, hydrocolloids, and transparent films. Aside from the medical dressing, you should also have antiseptics at the ready. Antiseptics are substances that help stop the growth of microorganisms.

Aside from medical dressing, you should also have a medicine box at the ready. It should contain pain-killers, antibiotics, and anti-diarrhea medicines. If you have any medical conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, you should also make sure that you have the necessary medications to control these conditions.

2. Blood Pressure Monitor

Hypertension is a condition where the force of an individual’s blood is very high, and it exerts against their blood vessels. This is a dangerous condition because if it gets too high, then there is a chance of developing stroke, heart attack, or aneurism.

So if you have a family member who has hypertension it is very important that you have a blood pressure monitor at the ready. During high-pressure situations, it is very easy for stress levels to rise.

Even during more serene times, it is important that you still monitor their blood-pressures. That way, you will be able to take the necessary precautions to control their condition and prevent it from developing into more serious diseases.

3. Emergency Rations

During emergencies such as storms or flooding, there might be times where you won’t be able to leave your home. So it is imperative that you stock up on emergency rations. By stocking up on emergency rations, there will be enough food to last you and your family till help arrives.

When you purchase your rations, you should avoid buying fresh proteins and produce. Instead, it is better to purchase canned goods and grains because they could last for long periods of time. You should also make sure that you store your rations safely. Pack them in airtight plastic containers, and store them somewhere dry and elevated from the ground. You should also avoid using them for your daily sustenance. Instead, they should be reserved for emergency situations.

4. Face Masks and Disinfectants

In the past year, the human race has collectively gone through a great challenge. The world was wracked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people lost their lives because of it. In all honesty, the pandemic is the greatest emergency that we face now.

So it is imperative that you prepare a large supply of face masks. This will help prevent any chances of the virus from spreading within your home. Aside from a supply of face masks, you should also keep a supply of hand sanitizers and disinfectants as well. This will enable you to clean and disinfect your home from any possible contaminations.

5. Flashlights and Extra Batteries

During emergencies such as floods or earthquakes, your electric lines could get cut. This is especially dangerous during nighttime because it is pitch dark and you won’t be able to see. So it is very important that you have flashlights and a stock of batteries at the ready.

Make sure that you scatter them all over your home, and pack them up in waterproof containers. You should make sure that they are easy to reach, and that you tell your family where you stored them. That way, should there be any emergency, they will be able to find the flashlights without any trouble.

6. Swiss Army Knife

Although a swiss army knife may seem like a small and insignificant thing, it is in fact very useful, and it could save your life. These knives are designed to hold at least 12 tools and they can be used to fulfill various tasks within your home.

They are equipped with a screwdriver, can opener, wood saw, scissors, magnifying lens, wire scraper, nail file, pruning blade, LED light, a large and small blade. More modern swiss army knives even have USB sticks. By having a swiss army knife, you will have multiple tools within a small package. This will ensure that you will never be caught unawares in any type of emergency.

Conclusion

As a homeowner, you are responsible for keeping your home as safe as possible. So it is essential that you purchase these key pieces of equipment. With these essentials, you’ll be able to face any emergency that comes your way.