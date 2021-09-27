How To Enjoy Camping While Raining? Don’t Miss These Useful Tips

Camping can be a great way to get outdoors and enjoy nature. Yet, if it rains while you’re out there, things might not go as planned. Thus, it is always good to prepare for any situation. We’re here to help you get well prepared for a good journey while raining experience, we’ve compiled a list of 6 useful camping tips. For more information on essential outdoor gears for an ideal trip, you can check Dinosaurized.

So, how to deal with rain while camping? Let’s jump to this post right away to discover!

Find Perfect Location to Place Your Tent

Sleeping near a river or lake is not the best idea. A better choice would be if the tent faces the morning sun, and you can get out easily on drizzly mornings with little difficulty.

Setting your tent under trees is not recommended, either. Raindrops might keep falling from branches, or the branches themselves falling onto you! That doesn’t seem any nice at all. If there’s some trees around the site, you might want to check if any weak branches are right above your tent. Focus on the staining, especially a dark spot where water happened to be “bleeding” out of the tree while you’re checking safety around those trees. This can be considered as evidence of a possible limb flaw that might result in limb failure. Try to avoid those areas as much as possible!

Assure Your Tent Is Always Rain-Ready

Camping is all about the experience, and a wet tent can ruin an otherwise perfect trip. The best way to avoid getting drenched by downpours on your next adventure is by investing in one of these waterproof tents made just for wet weather.

When packing up the tent camping while raining, make sure there’s an extra rain shield so it can go along with whatever else might need protection from inclement weather conditions.

A tarp is another great thing to pack for your family trip in the rain, which will help keep the tent dry and makes a great shelter. When setting it up, be mindful of securing both corners with stakes or rocks so that water doesn’t seep through into your shelter’s interior space.

Hang Up, Then Hang Out

Once clothes are wet, it might seem like the easiest thing to dump clothes in a corner and curl up with the sleeping bag. However, consider hanging any wet clothes first before they can mildew on their own.

In addition, pack some wire hangers or rope, so they don’t get moldy while waiting for drying time. Taking care of this moisture factor can help make every trip more pleasant- even on days like today where everything feels saturated with raindrops.

Useful secret: Drying clothes is a tedious task, but there are ways to speed up the process. Place damp items in your sleeping bag overnight, and they will be dry by morning!

Warm Your Body with Hot Drinks & Foods

Nothing warms the soul more on a cold day than sitting by an open fire, sipping hot chocolate or tea, and listening to friendly conversations. No wonder why so many people enjoy camping despite its rainy conditions. Let me tell you a tip: Bring along Stainless Steel tea pot and some wine. Cook them on a fireplace and now you have the best drink for a peace calm night watching the raindrops. They also help you to get a better sleep in the rain. Grilling marshmallow is also an excellent idea if you bring your kids along.

Let’s pack coffee/tea, some wine and food like various kinds of soup, so everyone has something yummy to eat while sitting around campfires at night time (or inside tents during drier periods). Having something to eat and drink while spending the night and doing little chat with friends is the golden time of the whole trip.

Decorate a Nice Outdoor Space

How to make this camping while it’s raining more enjoyable after the day’s activities are completely done? Well, it would be best to create an outdoor living room.

When the rain comes, fashion an emergency shelter by stringing up a tarp or two overhead and one on the ground. Since this rain prevents us from hanging up things like LED Star Shaped String Lights, simply set up camp chairs with blankets for a warm cozy place in case it starts to pour. Make sure you have everyone favorite foods and music to enjoy. Sound interesting already, isn’t it?

Camping in The Rain Is So Much Fun with A Proper Attitude!

An essential thing to bring when camping in the rain is a positive attitude. Suppose you tell yourself that this trip won’t be fun, and then you most likely won’t find anything enjoyable about it at all.

Instead of getting upset over everything and focusing on how bad things can potentially turn out for everyone, try looking at all these obstacles as challenges with an opportunity tucked inside them.

Rainy days are a blast when you know how to make them extra special. There’s nothing like running around in the rain and playing games with friends or creating your own fun sculpture out of mud, but it’s not all about having great times; being respectful also matters.​​

Conclusion

Generally, camping while raining is never boring if you know how to create fun for yourself and your beloved ones. For those of us who love getting out into nature and hiking while it’s raining, these mentioned tips above are some helpful suggestions on how to enjoy a rainy day without worrying too much about things going wrong.

We welcome any feedback or questions about your recent experience with rain-soaked outdoor adventures!