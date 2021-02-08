How Does Your Employment Status Affect Your Loan Application – 2021 Guide

Today, it is at the same time easy and hard to get a loan. It all comes down to your current situation and how banks view it. Many people have many questions about this subject, and we will at least try to answer some of them. What most of you are curious about is how does your employment status affect your loan application. It does and stays with us to find out the answer to this question as we discuss the matter further.

It Comes Down to the Following

Your work status affects your chances of receiving the loan you need in many different ways. The first thing that matters is whether you work part-time or full-time. If you are a part-time employee, you’ll need to understand that other rules are applied. There’s also a chance that we’re talking about being employed only through the season, which is a wholly different story. The best option you’ll have to receive a loan without too many questions asked is that you have a full-time, stable, and steady income, which will come your way in the foreseeable future. The continuity is vital. We’ll mention this a couple of times throughout our article as we can’t stress out how important this fact is.

Even if you lack continuity in some instances, it is acceptable. We’re talking about people who work in union states. These are individuals that have a steady income during ten months of the year. The remaining two are, in their case, spent on unemployment income. This option is acceptable but only if they’re employed for at least two years. You understand that jobs that just can’t be done during the winter make this option acceptable. It all comes down to how their union works. In the end, all that matters is that it is steady, stable, and with a tendency to continue. The raise that would come with years of work would also be desirable.

Is Employment Verified or Claimed on the Day of Closing or in Advance?

Before closing, your employment needs to be verified at least ten days prior. This occurs when your file is sent to the underwriter for review. The file needs to be cleared, which happens only when there is a verbal confirmation that an individual is employed. In case there’s no confirmation, your application won’t be closed by the closing department. If all things are perfect, you can access your funds before closing a couple of days prior. But this is not a common practice. To be entirely sure of your verification, the file goes through many hands. Because of the detailed checkup, the bank can’t be sure of your employment before the day of the closing. If you want everything to complete smoothly, you need to hang onto your job; actually, this is expected from you.

What if a Promotion Happens?

Getting promoted in the same company is a good thing. It doesn’t change anything, and you are free to take it and move on. Your company’s hr service will handle the details that the bank needs. As we already mentioned, the one thing that matters the most is that your income is stable, steady, and above all increasing.

The other option is that you find another job which is paying higher in another company. No company will take you in straight away. They will do check-ups of their own to make sure that they’re getting a good employee. This means that they’ll take their sweet time going through your file, which means that they’ll spend a couple of weeks doing it. Even if everything goes well, your closing could be delayed even up to two months.

Can I Leave My Job After the Closing?

In theory, yes, you can do this. Most lenders want to be fair to their clients and hope that their loans will be used accordingly and returned fairly as agreed. No one wants to lend out a loan, which will be hard to return. Everything is made so that a deal works out for all parties involved. After all, you are given your loan with the assurance that you’ll be able to afford it and eventually return. Those who want a loan for all the wrong reasons wish to hear that most lenders do not check you are still employed after you’ve been given a loan.

Once the deal is closed, it’s up to you what you want to do with your money, job, and life in general. The future is bright for some, while it’s dark for others, and one thing is sure; no one could predict it successfully until now. Once the deal is closed, you can change jobs, quite one, and find another. The decision is solely yours, but it is not wise to walk away on your loan. Caution is advised because your future is in question. Sometimes the right decision is hard, but you need to know what it is and make it. Not all loans are the same, but you need to do them right, as it can affect your future gravely if you do not.

As you can see, all loans are available for everyone, but under certain conditions. The one you need to have fulfilled is to be employed. We can't stress enough how important it is to have a stable job with a regular income that progresses upwards with time. It doesn't matter if you're applying for a minor loan or a mortgage; you'll be checked nonetheless. This is how the system works, and it ensures that it keeps working.