8 Easiest Online Casino Games to Learn

In the last couple of years, the gambling industry really blossomed. More and more people are now open to trying out casino games, especially since the occurrence and advances in online casinos have risen. However, not everyone is an experienced gambler and that may put people off from tiring out casino games. Luckily, some games are easier to learn than others, and the following games are as simple as they come. So, if you are interested in trying your luck for the first time, consider learning some of these games.

1. Slot Games

If you’ve never played slot games before, don’t worry. You don’t have to follow extensive rules or strategies in order to be able to play these games, both online and offline. There is a vast variety of these games with different themes, symbols, payouts, and graphics, and you can take your pick and play. But they all follow the simple gambling rules, click the start button and wait for the symbols to match.

2. Roulette

You’ve probably seen roulette in many movies and all over the place in various casinos. You may feel put off when it comes to playing this game since the wheel may appear too complicated, as well as the rules of the game. There is some strategy to this game, but you can easily keep it simple if you’re not up for big risks. Start with the 50/50 bets and place one chip on red or black before the dealer announces that the bets are closed. So, for example, if you’ve put a chip on 18 red numbers and 18 black, you can 50/50 chance of winning.

3. Blackjack

Just like with roulette, you probably already know the basics of blackjack, or you are about to learn them. The goal of this game is to get the total cards deal as close to 21 as you dare go without going bust. When you first play it, it will be tempting to stay cautious and stop playing before you get too close to this number, but don’t be discouraged.

4. Live dealer – Live Casino Reports

One thing to remember here is that there is always a high possibility that the next card dealt will be valued at ten (jacks, queens, and kings. As soon as you receive your cards, you will be able to see what the dealer’s upcard is. If there is a chance that his downcard is a 10, make your move accordingly. So, if the dealer has something like an 8, 9, or 10 you might reasonably assume that you should go for a high score. But if the card is lower (4, 5, 6, or 7), you can stand on pretty much anything. Blackjack at its core is a very simple game, but there is some thinking involved. You can try various free versions of it before you engage in this game in casinos. What is more, there are even live blackjack games at various casinos. You can find various games with a Live dealer – LiveCasinoReports – and see which is the best blackjack provider for you.

5. Video Poker

Even though you are just a beginner at poker, with video poker you don’t have to worry about risking too much. Usually, video poker has a low house edge, already putting you at an advantage of winning and having some fun. In video poker, you get five cards and you have to decide how many of them you want to hold before drawing. The goal here is to make the best five-card hand possible. Some winning combos include pair of jacks or better and once you get going you will love this game a lot.

6. Baccarat

Even though baccarat is not as easy to understand, it is very easy to play. If you’re a beginner, the best choice is to place your money on one of the three tiles – Player, Banker, or Tie. Then, the dealer does all the work and deals a hand to the Player and the Banker. There is a complex method of counting the total and getting another card if you need it, but don’t worry about that because the dealer will do all that and pass you the winnings at the end when you win.

7. Keno

Keno is perfect for beginners. The game is really similar to the lottery and will allow you to choose numbers from 1 to 80. Once you select your numbers, then the game selects its own. Keno uses a random number generator (RNG) for this, so everything is safe and there are no house advantages. If the game randomly chooses the same numbers like yours, then you win. However, you don’t need all of your numbers to match the game’s, just a certain minimum of them.

Since the game is completely random, it really doesn’t matter which numbers you’re going to choose. There isn’t much strategy to this game, but you can develop and use your desired techniques or none at all. There is no way to gain an advantage, you purely rely on your luck.

8. Casino War

If you remember that card game War, then you are going to love the Casino War game. This one uses the same principles as the card game, and it is super easy to learn and play. During Casino War, you are dealt a card and the casino gets one, too. If the value of your card is bigger than the dealer’s, you win. If the dealer has a bigger value, then you lose.

It may also happen that you and the dealer get the same cards with equal values then it is a tie. In this case, you can choose to give up half your stake with the rest returned to you or to “go to war”. If you choose war, you have to double up on your wager from the beginning. Then, you and the dealer get one more card and their values are compared to determine who wins and who loses. However, if you win this time, you win only the amount of your second bet, while your original stake is returned. But, if you lose, you lose both bets.

So, if you are a beginner at casino games, but would still love to try your luck try it with some of these games. These are the easiest to play and you don’t have to do a ton of practice in order to succeed.