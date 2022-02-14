How to Get Better at Dungeons and Raids in WoW Shadowlands

Experience is not a good starting point for being a good gamer and achieving great results in World of Warcraft, but it is still not the key to that. There are many other aspects to consider, from your strategic readiness to joint realization with the help of the whole team (if you have one).

Currently, the game is gaining huge popularity again, knowing that the new and long-awaited Patch 9.2 is coming soon, and even those who have forgotten a bit, are again faced with enthusiasm and impatience to play it.

The trick to enjoying the game, not just in WoW but in everyone else, is to learn as much as you can about it and focus on improving yourself as time goes on. For those who are not fully committed, any game can be boring or incomprehensible. In fact, it does so all the time until you practice and invest yourself. Even the simplest puzzle game can be uninteresting if you do not dedicate yourself deeply to its point, so you can find a strategy that will make you even more successful.

What do you need to get into WoW raids and dungeons?

So, it would be good to consider addons, which serve to move certain items that interfere with you and reduce visibility, measure time, give you additional useful information, and so on. These are codes that you activate yourself.

For example, the nameplate addon is useful and saves you a lot of time, so you can focus on exactly what you need to do, without wasting additional resources. Or mythic dungeon tools are useful to get specific information about what you are doing and to know the level you have reached in order to plan your resources.

Macros are add-ons that simplify spells, so you can solve it all in one go. The preparation of the character should also be mentioned here. Choose the accessories according to the class. If you feel the need for additional help, of course, it is available through services like https://buy-boost.com/wow/sepulcher-of-the-first-ones-sotfo-boost.

But what does it really mean to be good at a game?

It must have occurred to you first that you need to progress as fast as you can, use all the benefits you need, and allocate resources properly. Of course, this is more than obvious, but there are other things you need to focus on from the beginning.

First of all, you need to know how to deploy all those weapons and items, but also how to properly dispose of all consumables. Learn what flasks and potions are and when and how they are used.

Food is also an important part of the game, and those that give you more power are more expensive. There are other things that are consumed, but these two are the most important.

From this, we can conclude that before doing anything, you need to know all the elements of your character, the raid or the dungeon. When you understand things, it is much easier to learn their essence and use it to your advantage.

Create the perfect team

This may be the hardest part of the whole game, but once you find your perfect partner, things get a lot easier. It’s really challenging to be part of a group, especially since you’ll probably be rejected by at least a few before you find your team. But what if we tell you that you can create a team with people who suit you.

Sure, the levels need to be in harmony, but that’s not crucial. There are other important things, and that is team harmony, communication, healthy relationship … Avoid being toxic and behaving arrogantly, even if you are the highest level player. Remember, combined skills are the best skills. Even when you notice that someone is behaving inappropriately, be polite and if there is no improvement, remove the person from the team.

Communication is key to knowing what you are doing and giving or receiving instructions from others. Set a goal. The goal should not be points and rankings, but consistency in the team and effective overcoming of raids and dungeons.

Understand the different levels of dungeons and raids

You probably already know this, but we can repeat that there are four different levels of complexity, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic +. As you can guess, the last two are the ones that are actually the hardest, primarily because you have to travel to find them, and then because it will take you more resources to get through them.

As for the raids, they are similar to each other. They differ from dungeons in that they can join larger groups and have at least one, but can have multiple leaders. Their difficulty levels are raid finder, normal, heroic, and mythic.

To start the raid, you need to have time to do that, find a guild, read and understand the requirements, just like the fights, and use the appropriate add-ons.

Do not be disappointed with your mistakes

Fortunately, when you play WoW, you have plenty of time to correct your mistakes. No failure is scary or tragic. If you are a new raider then the chances of overestimating or underestimating the situation are high.

Remember, five players are allowed in the dungeon and you need about 30 minutes basically. Raids are more complex structures and require much more skill.

Mistakes are a normal part of life, but you should not allow yourself to be discouraged by them.

Conclusion

Every game can be played at a really high level if you are informed in time what is happening, but also if you gradually gain your experience and are focused on both progress and teamwork.

Theoretically, you can only learn the basic differences and similarities in what you are facing. But technically, you need to sit down and play the game. Only in this way can you get a clear picture of what is happening and be able to get the most out of your potential.