Drifters Season 2: Release Date and All the Latest Updates

Are you waiting for the release of Drifters Season 2? Well, who isn’t? We know you are waiting to read about Drifters Season 2 release date and other updates on it, and you are at the right place. We will give you all the current updates on it in this article, so buckle up fellas!

The current COVID-19 outbreak has created an economic and medical crisis in the world. We are advised to remain at home and conscientiously follow the guidelines issued by the authorities for our wellbeing. However, who can stay at home all day and not get bored, you may ask, and we have an answer for that – watch some real anime.

To those who don’t know what a quality anime is, watch Drifters. If you are looking for something unique, enthralling for entertainment, Drifters is all about satisfying your entertainment taste buds. The original manga has been in the publication since 2009, and it’s going on.

Drifters: Tell Us What it is

Drifters is an anime based on the manga of the same name. The manga is a perfect example of how to create a synthesis of dark fantasy, adventure, and isekai themes. Kouta Hirano is the person who’s penned down the manga, and Shōnen Gahosha published it. Dark Horse Comics did the publishing in English.

The manga was released on April 30, 2009, and it’s still in publishing. It has published six volumes as of now. Kenichi Suzuki is the man who has directed the anime version of it. Hoods Drifters Studio created the anime.

The anime show went on-air on October 07, 2016, and completed one season. The season one of the Drifters has 12 episodes and 3 OVA. When the studio released it, it garnered a huge appreciation from the audience.



Critics also found it to be worthy of giving good ratings and praise. On MyAnimeList, it has a rating of 8/10 and a total 169,631 vote count.

Drifters: What’s the Plot?

If you want an anime that’s a perfect blend of isekai and adventure, look no further, Drifters is the best choice for you. So what’s the story of this anime show?

The storyline of this anime show revolves around a group of protagonist warriors called ‘Drifters.’ The Drifters are a group of great warriors and leaders from a varying timeline who have been transported into a parallel universe.

They have been brought together into this parallel universe by a mysterious man named Murasaki. The group of Drifters has to fight against the villains of this story – Ends. Our protagonists are cruel and violent when it comes to fighting against Ends. Still, they do not tolerate injustice and hurting the people and innocents living in that world.

The fact that you see a group of great fighters coming from different times in history to fight the villains makes it enthralling to watch. The opposite party of the story, Ends have various magical abilities gifted to them since birth, which most Drifters do not possess.

Drifters have to use their brains, teamwork, and technology to counter and survive the magical superpowers of the Ends.

The parallel universe of the Drifters has all sorts of weird creatures like hobbits, dwarves, dragons, and elves. The rivals of the Drifters, the Ends are known to command an army of dragons and giants to destroy their enemy.

The fans are desperate to know when they will get to watch the second season of the show, and we don’t blame them, a good anime show deserves attention.

However, as of now, no official announcement has been made on a new season by the studio, director, or author of the manga. It would be best if you didn’t worry about the possibility of the second season, though, why you might ask.



Well, it’s been over three years since the first season was launched. The manga is still running, so there is plenty of source material to make more than one more season for the makers.

The recent Corona pandemic has stalled the production of many movies and TV shows. If we consider that, we won’t get to see the new season until the end of 2020 or early 2021.

But who knows, makers might be keeping the actual announcement secret from us and waiting for the right time to drop season two? If that happens, it would be the best thing for the fans of the show. However, no official news as of now from anyone related to the show.

Now, as the plot and cast is concerned, we will get to see more battles and conflicts among Ends and humans and Drifters trying all they can to fight off Ends. We hope that next season is going to be more intense.

Conclusion

We know that the studio should have released the new season around this time, but sadly that is not going to happen anytime soon. If you are waiting for the news, keep in touch with us, we will be updating you soon as we hear anything.

Please, share this article with your friends and family. If you have any questions and opinions, let us know that by dropping comments. Meanwhile, make sure that you are following the rules of pandemic safety.

Use masks, hand gloves, and sanitiser. Make sure to maintain a safe distance from others. Take care, and stay safe.