Manchester United has spoken to Juventus about a mammoth contract for Paul Pogba and told the Italian champions that they want Joao Cancelo in return for the Frenchman. Manchester United have reportedly told Juventus that they would like to sign Joao Cancelo in any deal involving Paul Pogba.

Pogba is being followed this summer by both Juve and Real Madrid, although United is adamant that they will not let the World Champion go unless they receive an offer that’s too good to be rejected.

It is said that United is interested in keeping Pogba – which is estimated at around £ 150m in the region – for at least another 12 months.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juve director Fabio Paratici traveled to London this week and personally spoke to the heads of United about the signing of Pogba.

While United would expect the 26-year-old to win over 130 million pounds – a huge win for the £ 89 million they paid to Juve three years ago – the effort could be cut down if the players were included in the deal.

United made it clear that they would be interested in signing Cancelo, who is likely to leave Turin this summer, tackling a £ 44 million move to Manchester City.

However, the Premier League champions have yet to negotiate a deal for the Portuguese international, as Danilo has to fire first and United has expressed his interest in the full-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a new right-back as one of his top priorities this summer. Antonio Valencia has left the club and Ashley Young will be 34 next month. They had rejected offers for Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Eagles allegedly endured up to 60 million pounds.

Cancelo – who scored three assists in 25 Serie A appearances last season – would mean a much better value for money, but would, of course, mean that United Pogbaloses what Solskjaer wanted to avoid when he defeated the club this summer wants to rebuild. Although it appears that United still retain an interest in the player.

