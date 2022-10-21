Does Google Play Support Cryptocurrency?

When it comes to storing your cryptocurrency, you need a secure wallet that’s easy to use. If you’re new to crypto, this can be a challenging combination. Fortunately, there are several apps available that make storing and managing your crypto much more accessible than ever before.

If you’re looking for a crypto wallet on Google Play, there are currently three options: Blockchain Wallet, BitPay, and BRD (Bread). These aren’t the only ones available; Coinbase also offers its own wallet app, as you can confirm with this Tezro article.

However, they are the most popular options on Android devices.

Blockchain is probably the most well-known of these wallets because it was one of the first companies to offer an easy way for people to store their cryptocurrencies and make transactions with other users.

BitPay is another digital wallet app that allows users to store their funds securely without having them directly connected with any financial institution. So with that in mind, let’s look at the 3 best crypto wallets supported by Google Play.

3 Best Crypto Wallets on Google Play

1. Blockchain.com Wallet

Blockchain.com Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other altcoins. All of this makes it an excellent choice for enthusiasts who regularly transact in Bitcoin and mainstream altcoins.

Its useability is the fact that Blockchain Wallet comes with its own built-in crypto exchange. And this makes it easy for users to quickly buy/sell cryptocurrencies without having to exit the app.

As an added plus, Blockchain.com Wallet is one of the world’s most popular digital wallets, with over 200 million users. The wallet also stands out in terms of useability as it lets you buy Bitcoins using various payment methods, including credit cards or debit cards.

There are two versions of Blockchain.com currently available, a custodial and a non-custodial version. Using the non-custodial iteration provides additional security by ensuring that only you have access to your cryptocurrencies and private keys.

With over 200 million users worldwide, Blockchain.com is also one of the most reputable wallets around. It offers an easy way to buy bitcoins using various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, or debit cards. Blockchain Wallet has an app for Android and iOS users that can be downloaded from their respective App Stores.

2. BitPay

BitPay is a Bitcoin wallet and platform specially designed for merchants and customers alike. It’s one of the largest bitcoin payment processors and has been used by many large companies, including Microsoft, Virgin Galactic, and more.

Some of the most exciting features that this wallet offers are:

The ability to accept Bitcoin payments in-store through BitPay Checkout;

Options to accept payments online using a QR code or Bitcoin address;

An easy-to-use dashboard that gives you access to all your account details and transaction histories in one place

Cashback rewards for purchases

Quick and easy conversion for crypto into fiat currencies

Buy, store, swap, and pay with crypto on a single platform.

This wallet also delivers when it comes to security. As a non-custodial wallet, all personal and essential data is stored locally. And this means that only the wallet’s owner can access it, thus making it difficult for hackers to gain access to any critical information.

BitPay only supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, which isn’t too bad given the fact that this wallet is aimed at mainstream crypto users.

3. BRD Bitcoin Wallet

Bread, or BRD, is a decentralized, blockchain-based wallet that lets you store a variety of crypto assets on a single platform. As an added plus, it also features a built-in crypto exchange for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies quickly.

The company was first known as Bread Wallet until it rebranded in 2018 to BRD (Bread). It was founded in 2012 by Aaron Lasher and Ron Gross but has since grown into a fully operational financial services company with offices based out of San Francisco.

This wallet supports most mainstream cryptocurrencies, which include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and even ERC20 tokens.

A unique feature of BRD is that the company claims to have $20 billion in cryptocurrency under protection. This is a welcome piece of information given the inherent risk posed by crypto volatility.

Users concerned about privacy will also be glad to know that BRD does not require you to create an account to use it. And this makes it possible for you to send and receive crypto payments anonymously. As BRD is a non-custodial wallet, users remain 100% in control of all their crypto keys.

Now that we have a good idea of which wallets work best with Google Play let’s take a look at some important points.

Keep the Following in Mind

Before you download a cryptocurrency wallet to your Android phone or tablet, I highly recommend that you stick to this handy checklist.

Check the operating system that your device uses to ensure it’s compatible with the app.

Check the screen size of your device to confirm it will fit on the screen without distortion.

Check how much storage space is available on your device to make sure there is enough room for the app and its data files (which can be significant).

Check how much RAM (random access memory) is available so that there isn’t any lag when using certain functions like sending and receiving funds.

Check the processor speed so that you don’t get frustrated when running apps or opening websites in general!

And finally, make sure that you’re downloading the app from a trusted source. Scammers and hackers have taken to listing fake wallet apps on Google Play to trap unsuspecting victims. These counterfeit wallets are used to steal sensitive information and can autonomously transfer your crypto to the hacker’s wallet.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you get your head around how to use Google Play to buy cryptocurrency.

If you need any help or have questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with us or leave a comment below!