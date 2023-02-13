Does CBD Oil Expire? Ways to Store Your CBD Products Properly

CBD oil products are becoming popular as more people enjoy them for their effects. It’s quick, effective, and easy to use, but can cannabidiol oil go bad? Yes. Therefore, it’s essential to know why it gets bad and how to handle it. In this article, we’ll focus on ways to store your CBD products properly.

Why Does CBD Oil Storage Matter?

Like most natural wellness supplements, these products extracted from hemp plants, won’t last for long. Products, such as edibles and tinctures, will degrade and expire as they age.

While CBD oil can’t last for long, you can increase its longevity and prevent it from getting bad prematurely. This is possible through proper storage. Direct sunlight and excessive heat are two factors to avoid when storing oil.

Does CBD Oil Expire?

CBD oil has a shelf life of 12 to 18 months, which will expire after that date. However, depending on the storage medium and the quality, it may last for longer. So, can CBD oil go bad?

When oil stays for too long without usage, it will start to degrade. CBD and other beneficial compounds like terpenes and fatty acids, will break down, making the oil less potent. A bad oil isn’t going to give you the same vibe as a fresh batch.

Can You Refrigerate CBD Oil?

If you don’t use your CBD products for long, simply storing them in a cool, dark place will do the trick in maintaining potency. On the other hand, if you like buying oils and sprays in bulk or plan to use it for longer periods, then it’s best to refrigerate them. By doing this, you will definitely preserve the quality of your products.

Can You Freeze CBD Oil?

Since you can refrigerate oil, it’s logical that freezing is the next step. However, only freeze it when you don’t plan on using it for at least three months. Freezing your oil will affect its consistency and viscosity, thus changing the texture of your oil. Freezing will render oil tight, making it hard to get out of tincture bottles. After freezing CBD oil, it’s best to allow it to thaw before using.

Tips for CBD Oil Storage

How to store CBD oil?

Studies note that exposing oil to air, light, and unregulated temperatures destroys the cannabinoid content. The best place to store products is in a dark, room-temperature area. These conditions enable cannabinoid to stay for 1 to 2 years.

How to store CBD lotions?

Topical lotions should be sealed and stored away from direct sunlight. Also, ensure to wash your hands before dipping your fingers into the jars of topical creams, as it prevents bacteria from affecting the lotion.

How to store CBD Gummies and Capsules?

To store CBD gummies properly, keep them in a cool, dry place away from heat and light. This will help to maintain their freshness and effectiveness.

Additionally, store them in a sealed container to protect them from contamination and to help prevent moisture from affecting the gummies.

Avoid keeping gummies, capsules from here, in places that are exposed to high temperatures, as they can cause edible products to become soft and lose their effectiveness. Lastly, keep an eye on the expiration date and to dispose of them if they have passed their shelf life.

Can Using Expired CBD Oil Hurt You?

Using expired CBD oil may not necessarily hurt you, but it may not be as effective as using fresh, unopened products. Cannabidiol oil, like all other natural products, can deteriorate over time, causing a decrease in its potency and effectiveness.

Expired CBD oil may contain contaminants that can cause harmful effects if ingested. Additionally, the color and odor of expired CBD oil may change, indicating that the product has gone bad.

If you’re unsure if your oil is still good, check the expiration date on the label or reach out to the manufacturer for more information.

When purchasing oil products, be sure to store it in a dark and cool place, away from heat and light, to extend its shelf life. This will help to ensure that you are getting the full benefits of the product and reduce the risk of using expired or degraded CBD oil.

How To Tell When CBD Oil Is Bad?

There are several signs that suggest that CBD oil has gone bad and is no longer effective. One sign is a change in color, as fresh oil is typically a pale golden color and a darker brown color may indicate degradation. Another sign is an unusual odor, such as a rancid or musty smell, which can indicate spoilage. Additionally, if the oil has separated into different layers or has changed color, it may indicate degradation or poor storage. The presence of bacteria or mold can also be a sign of spoilage.

If you are unsure about the quality of your cannabidiol oil, it is best to dispose of it and purchase a fresh bottle to ensure you are receiving the full benefits of the product.

How To Tell When CBD Gummies Are Spoiled?

Here are some signs that can indicate when CBD gummies have gone bad:

Color change

Fresh gummies usually have a pleasant taste and flavor. If they have changed their color, this may indicate that they have gone bad.

Unusual Smell

If the gummies have an unusual smell, such as a rancid or musty smell, it may be a sign that they have gone bad.

Texture change

If the gummies had become sticky or have a different texture than they did when they were fresh, this may indicate that they have gone bad.

CBD can become less effective over time as its molecular structure begins to break down, usually within a year of packaging. To prolong the effectiveness of gummies, it’s important to store them properly. Proper storage can help maintain the potency of the compound for a longer period.

The Bottom line

Storing your CBD products at regulated temperatures will go a long way to extend their shelf life. Follow these guidelines to get the most out of your products.