7 Beautiful DIY Christmas Decoration you Can Make at Home on a Budget – 2020 Guide

If you love to make Christmas decorations rather than buying them this year, I have some interesting options

unleash your creative side and head to online retailers on stores to get materials, create decorations and spread the festive cheer! Explore a creative collection of festive beautifications at online retailers and shop for DIY projects or materials that will help you make Christmas lights, wreaths, tree ornaments, garlands, festive fabrics, table centerpieces and more.

New users at Joann can try a free trial, purchase a monthly subscription for $7.95 or enroll for a Creativebug 2 month class that allows them to access online art and craft classes, download patterns, templates and recipes.

Get in the holiday spirit and spread a little more joy and create some of the following Christmas decorations:

1. Homemade embellishments

You can make decorative pieces to beautify every corner of your house with Advent calendar, Christmas garland, mantel decorations, snowmen ornaments or upscale simple articles like mason jars to make candle holders, fill apothecary jars with goodies, brush pinecones with glitter or sparkles and use paper to make personalized style signs.

You can shop for home décor materials

2. Christmas wreath

Fresh flowers, jingly bells, candy canes, synthetic fruits and flowers can be used to make a Christmas wreath. Alternatively you can cut colorful paper artistically to represent paper flower wilt-free mini wreaths that can be hung on chairs and doors. You can also use colorful paper to make a holly garland or cluster that can be hung with the wreath.

Fresh flowers, jingly bells, candy canes, synthetic fruits and flowers can be used to make a Christmas wreath. Alternatively you can cut colorful paper artistically to represent paper flower wilt-free mini wreaths that can be hung on chairs and doors. You can also use colorful paper to make a holly garland or cluster that can be hung with the wreath.

3. Lights

You can swap the traditional string lights for wooden varieties or combine them to make a long garland. You can combine craft lighting pieces, glitter lights, LED supplies, Popsicle stick Christmas ornaments and bulbs with detailed instructions, decorating ideas and step-by-step information to make a striking festive piece.

You can combine craft lighting pieces, glitter lights, LED supplies, Popsicle stick Christmas ornaments and bulbs with detailed instructions, decorating ideas and step-by-step information to make a striking festive piece.

4. Paper crafts

Simple paper folds can sometimes surprise you. With colorful paper you can make beautiful decorations in the form of small Christmas trees or paper ball ornaments for the big tree. You can add a creative touch further with Origami and use it to make the star or make paper quilling decorations that add to your tree ornament collection.

There are certain brands allowing weekly deals which give you a chance to avail maximum 75% discount on paper packs and décor items, shop for Michaels laser cut paper ornaments that are available at a discounted price of $1.19.

5. Stockings and mistletoe

With just an old sock, some ribbons, bells, lace, decorative cloth or different patterned fabric you can make a sock snowman and use faux greens, small balls like red berries, red velvet bows to create classic mistletoe. You can also make a modern Nativity scene or mantel piece that has pegs, knobs or loops to hold all your stockings in one place.

You can also find lucrative deals at Michaels which also sells unfinished wooden stockings

6. Table decorations

You can give a festive flair to your table centerpiece by just adding printable patterns on linen napkins or stamp them with motifs that display trees and ornaments. Likewise you can add a pop of color to your table by switching the regular fabric table runners with strings of handmade decorations, lights, ornaments or turn it into a garland.

7. Tree ornaments

With a honeycomb paper bulb, tinkling bells, baking molds, candles, painted balls (that look like disco balls), vintage or metallic adornments, artificial fruits, festive garlands and more can be used as tree ornaments. You can also use a string to attach holiday cards with festive pom-poms and embellishing pieces to decorate Christmas trees.

Staples sell gifts, gift sets and tree embellishments from $0.47 along with free curbside pickup to slash down some more prices. Whereas you can shop for ornaments, wooden framed embellishments, wooden deer and tree ornaments, snowflakes, wood bulb ornaments from Michaels at discounted prices from $3.99 onwards.

It's time to start thinking of creative ideas and order decorative supplies. You can shop for DIY Christmas decorations