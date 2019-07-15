Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Character Portrays a Different Look

The Lion King offers fans a new perspective on its cast and characters. On April 10, 2019, Disney released the official trailer featuring new footage which revealed Scar, Zazu, Simba and Nala (both as cubs and as adults), Sarabi, Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa, and the hyenas.
The Lion King is a 2019 American musical drama film directed and produced by Jon Favreau, with a script written by Jeff Nathanson and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.
Plans for a new version of The Lion King were confirmed in September 2016
After the success of The Jungle Book studio, also directed by Favreau. Much of the main cast was signed in early 2017 and the main production began in mid-2017 on a blue screen stage in Los Angeles.
It received mixed reviews, with praise for its visual effects, scores and vocal performances, while it received criticism for being derived from the original and lack of physical emotion. Of the animated characters.
Director Jon Favreau is returning to the world of live action to bring the Lion King to life in 1994 as part of Disney’s recent plan to make live-action remakes of many of his beloved animated films. Previous entries for 2019 included Dumbo and Aladdin with Lady & the Tramp that will debut in the Disney + broadcast service later in 2019.
On Tuesday, Disney released cast and character portraits for each of the cast’s key members, placing each character of the Lion King on one side of the frame and placing the performance by lending their voice to their respective opposing character. The overall effect is impressive and definitely helps generate enthusiasm for the film.
A decent portion of the cast was chosen for their character portraits, including Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar). There are also group portraits, with Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and John Oliver (Zazu) paired together and Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Eric André (Azizi) also grouped together.
The amazing cast of Lion King:
Donald Glover as Simba
Beyoncé as Nala
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Billy Eichner as Timon
John Oliver as Zazu
Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari
John Kani as Rafiki
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
Florence Kasumba as Shenzi
Eric Andre as Azizi
JD McCrary as young Simba
Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala
Disney’s The Lion King arrives in theaters July 19, 2019.
Final Words
Disney also released a backstage show that takes viewers to the recording studio, as Glover, Eichner, Rogen, Key, Ejiofor, Beyoncé and cast member James Earl Jones record their dialogue. The featurette also shares interviews with these cast members (except Beyoncé and Jones) as they open up about what it means to them to participate in this film and what made them want to join.
