Disneyland Theme Parks with the unique themes

Disneyland Park, originally Disneyland, is the first of two theme parks built at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, inaugurated on 17 July 1955. It is the only theme park designed and built to be completed under the direct supervision of Walt Disney. Originally, it was the only attraction of the estate; its official name was changed to Disneyland Park to distinguish it from the developing complex in the 90s.

Walt Disney had the idea of ​​Disneyland after visiting several amusement parks with his daughters in the 30s and 40s. At first, he imagined building a tourist attraction adjacent to their Burbank studios to entertain fans who wanted to visit him.

He realized that the proposed site was too small. After hiring a consultant who helped him determine the appropriate location for his project, Disney purchased a 65-acre plot near Anaheim in 1953. Construction began in 1954 and the park was opened during a special television event on ABC TV. The network on 17 July 1955.

From the beginning, Disneyland has undergone an expansion and major restructuring, including the addition of New Orleans Square in 1966, Bear Country (now Critter Country) in 1972, Mickey’s Toontown in 1993 and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019. Disney California Adventure Park was built on the original Disneyland parking site.

Disneyland has a greater cumulative share than any other amusement park in the world

With 726 million views since its opening (in December 2018). By 2018, the Park had approximately 18.6 million page views, making it the second most visited amusement park in the world this year, behind the Magic Kingdom.

According to a Disney report in March 2005, Disneyland Resort has 65,700 jobs, including some 20,000 Disney direct employees and 3,800 outside employees (independent contractors or their employees). Disney announced the “Stardust Project” in 2019, which included major structural reforms in the park to take part in the largest number of participants.

Facts that you did not know about Disneyland?

The concept of Disneyland began when Walt Disney visited Griffith Park in Los Angeles with his daughters Diane and Sharon. As he watched them on the carousel, he had the idea of ​​a place where adults and their children could have fun, even if their sleep was inactive for many years.

Perhaps he was also influenced by his father’s memoirs of the Colombian World Exposition of 1893. In Chicago (his father worked at the Exposition). Midway Plaisance contained a number of attractions representing various countries from around the world and others representing different periods of human life.

It also included many rides, including the first ferris wheel, the “sky”, the passenger train that bordered the border and the show in the Wild West. Another likely influence was Benton Harbor, the world-renowned Eden Springs Park, in the House of David.

Final Words

Disney visited the park and ended up buying one of the old miniature trains originally used there; At that time, the colony had the largest miniature railway facility in the world. The first documented project of Disney’s plans was sent as a reminder to Dick Kelsey’s studio on August 31, 1948, where he was given the name “Mickey Mouse Park,” based on the notes Disney produced during his journey in Kimball. The rail fair the same month, with a two-day stop at the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village, a venue with attractions such as Main Street and steamboat tours, which he visited eight years earlier.