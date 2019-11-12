Are you a Star Wars & MCU fan? Well, then time for the official release of Disney Plus is finally here. Owned by the Walt Disney Company, Disney+ will be releasing on November 12, 2019, at 6:00 A.M. EST.
However, this initial release is exclusive to 3 countries, Canada, Netherlands, & the United States. Now, that Disney plus is almost here, you might wanna buy its subscription. However, before proceeding with your purchase, there’re some things that you must know:
Disney Plus Worldwide Release
After releasing it in Canada, Netherlands & the United States, Disney plus will release in two other countries – Australia & New Zealand. So, if you live in any of these countries then don’t forget to check them out buy buying its monthly subscription.
Now, as far as its worldwide release is concerned, Disney plus will release next year in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, Germany, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America & Asia Pacific.
What will be Coming to Disney+
Now, that you already know the release date, it’s for me to tell you what new will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Don’t you wanna know?
Well, as far as content is concerned, Disney plus will have content from Disney, Star Wards, National Geographic, Marvel, Pixar and their own Original TV shows & movies.
Marvel Movies Releasing on Disney plus
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ant-Man
- Iron Man 3
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor
Marvel Shows
- Inhumans
Animated Marvel Shows
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Iron Man (1994)
- The Incredible Hulk (1996)
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)
- X-Men (1992)
- The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
- X-Men: Evolution (2002)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
- Avengers Assemble (2013)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
- Spider-Man (2017)
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
Upcoming MCU TV Shows
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)
- Hawkeye (Spring 2021)
- Loki (Spring 2021)
- Marvel’s What if (Summer 2021)
- Marvel 616 (Unknown)
- Moon Knight
- Ms. Marvel
- She-Hulk
- WandaVision (Springs 2021)
Star Wars Movies
- Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope*
- Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Series
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
- Star Wars Resistance
Disney Animated Movies
- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Fun and Fancy-Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- Hercules (1997)
- Mulan (1998)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
- Mulan II (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
- Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)
- Brother Bear 2 (2006)
- Bambi II (2006)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Phineas and Ferb: The Movie (2011)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- The Lion King (2019)
- 101 Dalmatians
- Dumbo
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Return of Jafar (1994)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Tarzan and Jane (2002)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Stitch! The Movie (2003)
- Teacher’s Pet (2004)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)
- Valiant (2005)
- The Wild (2006)
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- Tangled (2010)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Steamboat Willie
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Short)
- Wreck-It Ralph
- Fantasia
- Lilo & Stitch
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Moana
- Pinocchio
- Zootopia
- A Goofy Movie
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Bambi
Netflix VS Disney+
Last year was the time when the battle between these two started. If you had followed their rivalry than you might be familiar with the fact that it was Disney who fired the first shot by canceling MCU shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher on Netflix.
Although, since the announcement of Disney+ it was already speculated that Walt Disney will release these MCU shows exclusively on their streaming platform. In addition to this, Disney plus is all set to get tough competition ahead by releasing the Disney plus service at $6.99/Month which is much lower than $9 Netflix price in the USA.
Final Words
That’s all for now. With Disney+ buckle up your seats to witness one of the best TV series & movies created by Walt Disney. Now, when it comes down to pricing, it does beat Netflix, however, as of now, Disney+ is in its initial stage. So, as far as the original content is concerned, you’ve to wait for sometime. Besides, you can always try this app for a month & continue using it if you like it.
