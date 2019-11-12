Are you a Star Wars & MCU fan? Well, then time for the official release of Disney Plus is finally here. Owned by the Walt Disney Company, Disney+ will be releasing on November 12, 2019, at 6:00 A.M. EST.

However, this initial release is exclusive to 3 countries, Canada, Netherlands, & the United States. Now, that Disney plus is almost here, you might wanna buy its subscription. However, before proceeding with your purchase, there’re some things that you must know:

Disney Plus Worldwide Release

After releasing it in Canada, Netherlands & the United States, Disney plus will release in two other countries – Australia & New Zealand. So, if you live in any of these countries then don’t forget to check them out buy buying its monthly subscription.

Now, as far as its worldwide release is concerned, Disney plus will release next year in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, Germany, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America & Asia Pacific.

What will be Coming to Disney+

Now, that you already know the release date, it’s for me to tell you what new will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Don’t you wanna know?

Well, as far as content is concerned, Disney plus will have content from Disney, Star Wards, National Geographic, Marvel, Pixar and their own Original TV shows & movies.

Marvel Movies Releasing on Disney plus

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The Avengers

Avengers: Endgame

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ant-Man

Iron Man 3

Iron Man 2

Iron Man

Thor: The Dark World

Thor

Marvel Shows

Inhumans

Animated Marvel Shows

Spider-Man (1981)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Iron Man (1994)

The Incredible Hulk (1996)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

X-Men (1992)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

X-Men: Evolution (2002)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Spider-Man (2017)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Upcoming MCU TV Shows

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

Hawkeye (Spring 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

Marvel’s What if (Summer 2021)

Marvel 616 (Unknown)

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk

WandaVision (Springs 2021)

Star Wars Movies

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope*

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Series

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

Star Wars Resistance

Disney Animated Movies

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Fun and Fancy-Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Spider-Woman (1979)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Lion King (1994)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Hercules (1997)

Mulan (1998)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Mulan II (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

Bambi II (2006)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

Bolt (2008)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie (2011)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

The Lion King (2019)

101 Dalmatians

Dumbo

Frozen

Frozen 2

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

Pocahontas (1995)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Tarzan and Jane (2002)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)

Valiant (2005)

The Wild (2006)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Tangled (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Steamboat Willie

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Short)

Wreck-It Ralph

Fantasia

Lilo & Stitch

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Moana

Pinocchio

Zootopia

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Netflix VS Disney+

Last year was the time when the battle between these two started. If you had followed their rivalry than you might be familiar with the fact that it was Disney who fired the first shot by canceling MCU shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher on Netflix.

Although, since the announcement of Disney+ it was already speculated that Walt Disney will release these MCU shows exclusively on their streaming platform. In addition to this, Disney plus is all set to get tough competition ahead by releasing the Disney plus service at $6.99/Month which is much lower than $9 Netflix price in the USA.

Final Words

That’s all for now. With Disney+ buckle up your seats to witness one of the best TV series & movies created by Walt Disney. Now, when it comes down to pricing, it does beat Netflix, however, as of now, Disney+ is in its initial stage. So, as far as the original content is concerned, you’ve to wait for sometime. Besides, you can always try this app for a month & continue using it if you like it.