Discord App: 6 Cool Features You Need to Try Right Away

Years back when there was no internet or social media, no one thought to build an online community.

Fast forward to today, now, it’s as easy as creating a new account on Twitter or Facebook.

Even You & I can form an online community with our gamer friends.

Btw, let me make one thing clear to you. Its usage isn’t limited to gaming.

You can create or join a discord server based on your interest.

Be it for dating or even Mental Health. It has something for everyone.

All you need to do is look in the right places.

Interestingly, Discord doesn’t even have strict moderation similar to Reddit.

You’re safe as long as you don’t spam in a server.

COOL THINGS POSSIBLE WITH DISCORD APP

Here’s a couple of things possible for you to do on the Discord app –

LISTEN TO MUSIC WHEN ON CALL

Listen to your favorite music as you talk with your friend over VOIP or voice call.

Set the songs to the queue & discord will do everything for you. On top of this, it gives the facility to adjust the mic volume & music volume in the background.

By doing so you can easily lower the volume of music & make sure it doesn’t overpower the on-going call.

Now, coming to the supported music service, Spotify is the best option as it allows you to import your complete Spotify playlist in the Discord app.

However, if you continuously use mic along with Spotify than you might encounter an occasional crash.

To fix this issue, I recommend you to use adjust your voice sensitivity or use the Push-To-Talk option.

SCREEN SHARING

When the discord app was launched, there wasn’t any screen sharing feature.

However, as its development advanced, the developers released screen sharing features through a series of updates.

Now, it’s possible for you to watch videos, clips, & movies along with your friends and family added to that Discord server.

At a time, you can connect with 9 other friends from the discord server.

DISCOVER EXCLUSIVE CHANNELS AND MEET LIKE-MINDED INDIVIDUALS

As a gamer, if you’ve thought of Discord app as an exclusive gaming app, well then, it’s time for you to clear your facts straight.

Similar to the gaming community, you’ll find every other community here. From action games to anime TV series.

It all depends on what you like. Once you know your interest, it’s easy for you to find relevant Discord servers.

EASY INTEGRATIONS WITH DISCORD APP

When it comes to the Discord app features, integration plays an important role.

It has built-in integration with some of the popular social media apps, music players, and more.

As of now, it allows these of the following accounts to integrate with discord –

Twitch, Blizzard Entertainment, YouTube, League of Legends, Reddit, Steam, Spotify, Xbox Live, Facebook, Twitter, & Skype.

JUMP INTO YOUR FRIEND’S GAMES

Discord app has a cool feature that allows you to jump straight to your friend’s game.

For this, you’ve to press a single “Rich Presence” button and you’re all set to use it. With the addition of this unique feature, it hides the headache of manually adding your friends to the game.

Furthermore, while playing games, add beautiful art pieces and detailed information to show you’re your gameplay.

If your friend is interested in joining and playing a game with you, he’ll send a request asking permission to enter.

Confirm the entry by accepting your friend’s invitation.

INSTALL DISCORD BOTS

Last but not least comes the most interesting feature. It’s the discord bots. In the discord app, bots play an important role. Not only in Discord, but bots are also useful for better communication in apps like Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

However, on discord, these bots provide some additional features. At present, Discord App has a long list of free & paid bots.

And all of them provide some exceptional features.

For instance, music bot allows users to play their favorite songs, videos, or integrate with official music apps.

Gaming bots allow you to play some fun games in the Discord server and moderation bots guide a server owner in managing or handling a Discord server efficiently.

The majority of the bots are free to install and use. You can only add new bots to a server if you’re an admin, but you’re free to add as many as you want in your personal rooms.

CONCLUSION

When discord got the initial release in 2015, it was aimed at gamers as the target audience.

However, over the years, it has grown as a leading chat platform (Mainly in voice chat).

In the last month, discord itself announced they’re shifting their focus from video games specific to multi-purpose communication and client apps.

In fact, recently Discord had changed their motto from “Chat for Gamers” to “Chat for communities and friends”.

Well, if they want to succeed as a multi-purpose communication app then it’s a must for them to add some new & cool features exclusively for the new audience.

That’s all for now. I’ll let you know if we get introduced to some cool new features in upcoming updates.