What Are the Different Types of Sunglasses To Choose From?

Sunglasses are very popular accessories for both men and women. They enhance your overall look and make it more versatile and stylish. The sunglasses are worn for many purposes. They are used for styling and matching outfits. You can also use them to protect your eyes against dust, dirt, heat, and UV rays. Sunglasses are also worn during driving, walking, swimming, etc. There are different types of sunglasses on EFE glasses, depending on their usage.

Choose a pair of sunglasses that suits your face shape to get the perfect sunglasses for yourself.Here is the list of different types of sunglasses that you can choose depending on your usage and face shape.

Aviators

Aviator sunglasses are a classic piece of sunglasses. They were created mainly for military pilots to protect their eyes. Aviator glasses have a teardrop shape and are made of metal frames. This design makes these glasses super cool. If you have an oval or square face shape, these glasses will suit you best.

Moreover, their frames have an extended range of vision. Aviator sunglasses provide superior protection along with a retro look on the face. You can wear these glasses whenever you go out in the sun.

Oversized Sunglasses

These types of sunglasses have always been in fashion. The big and wide frame of oversized sunglasses provides maximum eye protection. People with small face shapes choose these oversized sunglasses to add more features to their looks. These sunglasses also give a stylish look when paired with oversized clothes. If you want to look alluring and attractive, you can opt for oversized sunglasses. Pair these colorful tint glasses with your dress to get a distinct look.

Wayfarers

Ray-Ban developed these sunglasses in the 1950s. If you are looking for thick and strong frames in your sunglasses, you can choose Wayfarers glasses. They are fit for every casual outfit and provide an appealing look. The design of Wayfarer glasses is curved at the bottom, which gives an inverted trapezoid look. Both men and women wear these glasses. Mostly, it suits the round face shape because it perfectly balances the rounded edges of the face.

Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat eye sunglasses give a stylish yet subtle look. If you want a solid and fierce look on your face, you can style this type of sunglasses with your outfit. The top side of the glasses has little scratched tips that make it more attractive. The upswept corners of the glasses with colorful frames and tinted lenses can never be ignored. And thus, these features of cat eye sunglasses make your look stand out in the crowd.

Round Sunglasses

These sunglasses are perfect for people with wide cheekbones and strong jawlines. The round frames of these glasses balance the width and edges of the face and enhance the look. Round sunglasses come in different plastic or metallic frames. Round glasses create a strong impression and give you a little rowdy look. However, you can also style them with your outfit to create a vintage look.

Oval Sunglasses

Oval glasses are currently trending. Mostly, these glasses have become popular among teenage boys and girls. They give a jolly look on your face and are the best choice for a party person. These sunglasses are suitable for almost all face shapes. They are wider and have small lengths, which makes them a perfect fashion staple.

Wrap Around Sunglasses

Sportspersons or athletes mostly style these glasses. As wrap-around sunglasses are wrapped and curved around the face, they provide superior protection to the eyes. With these glasses, you can go out in the sun without any fear of tanning around the eyes. Moreover, these glasses offer the largest field of vision; thus, they are the first choice of outdoorsy people.

Browline Glasses

Browline glasses have comparatively different frames. These glasses’ lower rims are absent, giving them a distinct look. You can pair it with classical clothes and give yourself the famous 90s look.

These were some of the types of glasses that you can choose from according to the attire and occasion. If you need more clarification about the kind of glasses that look good on you, wear all these glasses interchangeably to find what works for you.

How to choose Sunglasses?

Choosing the right pair of sunglasses is not only about style and fashion, but it is also about protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays. With so many types, brands, and designs available in the market, selecting the right pair can be overwhelming. However, with the following tips, you can easily choose a pair that suits your needs and style.

Consider your face shape – It’s important to choose sunglasses that complement your face shape. Round-shaped sunglasses look good on square faces, while square-shaped sunglasses look good on round faces. Oval-shaped sunglasses are versatile and suit most face shapes.

Look for UV protection – When buying sunglasses, always look for the UV protection rating. UV rays can cause cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye problems. Choose sunglasses that block 100% of both UVA and UVB rays.

Check the lens color – The color of the lenses affects how you perceive color and contrast. Gray lenses are the most popular as they don’t change color perception, and they reduce glare. Brown, green, and yellow lenses enhance contrast and depth perception. Red, orange, and pink lenses are ideal for low-light conditions.

Consider the frame – The frame should be sturdy and comfortable. Plastic frames are lightweight, while metal frames are durable. The frame should fit well on your face and not slide down your nose.

Look for polarized lenses – Polarized lenses reduce glare and improve visual comfort. They are particularly useful when driving or participating in water sports.

Consider your lifestyle – Choose sunglasses that suit your lifestyle. If you’re a runner, consider sunglasses that stay in place while running. If you’re a skier, choose sunglasses that offer better visibility in snowy conditions.

Think about the price – Expensive doesn’t always mean better. Look for sunglasses that offer good quality and value for money. However, it’s important not to compromise on quality when it comes to your eye health.

Choosing the right pair of sunglasses is essential for protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays. With these tips, you can choose a pair that is stylish, comfortable, and provides the necessary protection.