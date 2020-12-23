5 Different Types of Access Solutions – 2020 Guide

If you take a closer look at the market, you’ll see that there are different access platforms used in almost every industry out there. However, there are so many different types that it might be difficult for you to understand and decide which one you might need for the project you’re working on.

This is why you might be wondering – what are the 5 most commonly used access solutions and what can they be used for? Fortunately for all individuals searching for an answer to this question, you’ll be able to find it in the article below. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

1. Step Ladders

Although you might think that this particular solution is simple when compared to some others on this list, step ladders are one of the most important tools, not only for the construction industry but for residential homes as well. A high-quality step ladder needs to be durable, sturdy, adjustable, as well as easily transportable.

They could be used for a wide range of things from cleaning the windows to operating on a roof, it will allow easy, quick, and direct access to the needed area. For bigger projects, several ladders need to be utilized for navigating and accessing the scaffolds, as well as the access towers.

Keep in mind, you’ll be able to find a wide range of types available on the market, which means that you’ll need to carefully think about and determine which ones you might need. You don’t want to invest your money into the wrong model just to find out that you cannot use it for your projects.

2. Scaffolding + Scaffold Towers

Yet another usual piece of access equipment out there is scaffolding. These access solutions are most commonly utilized in medium and large construction projects and it’s extremely important when building, maintaining, and/or repairing big structures. How can it be used in the construction industry?

Well, in most cases, scaffolding decks are built beside the structure and one of the biggest benefits is that it allows a lot of employees to operate in a vertical area. Remember, building them can be dangerous if not done properly, which is why you’ll need to properly research it and hire professional help if needed.

Scaffold towers are also worth mentioning since they offer a similar access solution, but it does differ from the aforementioned option. These towers are more flexible than the traditional option since they could be easily and quickly adjusted if and when needed. These platforms also feature wheels, hence if required, they can be repositioned.

You should also know that they can be set up by two or three people, hence, it’s a safer option. They’ll allow you to reach a greater height and one of the best things about them is that you can actually lease them for as long as you need, meaning that you won’t need to invest a lot into purchasing them.

3. Cherry Pickers

A cherry picker allows the employees to stand at the end of a crane’s boom, which means that they’ll be able to quickly and securely access an area. Keep in mind, these are completely different from scissors lifts. Scissor lifts allow employees to work on a vertical area and they can only move in two directions – left and right.

However, a cherry picker is able to move employees in a wide range of directions in order for them to inspect, repair, maintain, or operate on different equipment, machinery, as well as building. There are various models that you can opt for, and if you want to see what some of your options are, you can visit here for more information.

If your project requires working on great heights and movement into smaller and uncommon spaces, you could utilize a cherry picker. Any organization that needs reliable, safe, completely mobile, as well as quick access to nontraditional areas, could benefit from this access solution.

4. A Scissor Lift

A scissor lift is a functioning platform that can be utilized for reaching great and complex heights. But, they don’t only need to be used for outdoor construction projects, instead, they can also be used for completing indoor tasks. When compared to some other lift options such as a boom lift, this option is more functional and reliable.

But, in order for it to be safe for use, it needs to be supported by criss-cross braces. Why are the braces important? Well, they are quite important since they allow the deck to extend upward. Additionally, these options are extremely large and they’re able of carrying many employees at the same time.

Besides allowing a lot of employees to operate at the same time, a lot of organizations also utilize these platforms for lifting and transporting various heavy materials from one point to another. So, if you need to raise several workers at the same time and if you also need to transport heavier objects, this option might be suitable for you.

5. Mobile Aerial Work Platforms

These aerial working platforms are most frequently used for elevating people, as well as equipment to a specific height. It is also referred to as an elevating working deck. Now, you might think that they are completely the same as conventional access platforms, however, they aren’t.

Instead, they offer workers one important feature – they come equipped with compressed air connections and electrical outlets meaning that the workers could use their power equipment and tools once on the platform. Depending on the make and model, it’ll probably be powered by a pneumatic or hydraulic motor.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there is a wide range of access platforms available for industrial construction. No matter what your project is, you’ll need to carefully determine which option might be suitable for you, especially since purchasing or leasing such equipment can be expensive.

So, now that you’re aware of all the options you can opt for, you really shouldn’t waste any more of your time. Instead, think about your projects, return to the beginning of the list above, and then determine which of the access platform options might be suitable for your organization.