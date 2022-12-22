Can Anyone Tell The Difference Between A Moissanite And A Diamond Ring?

Diamonds are one of the most popular options for people interested in buying jewelry. This gemstone is especially popular as an engagement or wedding ring. Some of the reasons why it is so popular are its unique design because each stone has specific patterns and reflection, outstanding durability, and resistance. It is also the strongest material, which is why it is used in many industries.

On the other side, it can be very expensive, depending on the carat value. You won’t be able to find an item with a diamond for less than $5,000. Therefore, it is not surprising that many people are interested in alternatives that share some features with this gemstone.

Moissanite is one of those materials with a lot in common, and you will need some skills to find the difference. We will introduce you to the main features of Moissanite and help you understand the main differences from diamonds.

Shape

The most common shapes used for this material are oval, round, and cushion. Some details related to the shape and carat value could help you distinguish the Moissanite from a diamond. For example, if it has an oval shape, the diamond with the same carat value will be slightly longer. Therefore, you can expect a difference of at least 1mm.

However, it can be more challenging to determine the difference without some additional methods when it comes to the round shape. The main reason is that a round shape will help the manufacturer to reach the same carat value and size.

However, round Moissanite provides more brightness and reflections, making it more appealing. You should be aware of this feature when searching for jewelry, especially if you are unsure whether the seller is reliable.

The cushion shape is also very similar to diamonds. The only detail that will help you distinguish it from the more expensive option is that all cushion models made of this material will have squares in design. However, technology is advancing very fast in this area, and we expect to see an even wider range of shapes and designs.

Colour

There is a clear difference in the transparent models of both gemstones. However, you might not be able to notice it at first sight. It will require more focus and even some additional tools to magnify the stone and check more details about the patterns and reflection. In some cases, you might even need a diamond as a comparison and keep them side-by-side with this material to ensure a difference.

Also, pay attention to other colours that might appear. This feature cannot be seen in diamonds, while it is common that there are traces of yellow, grey, and some other colours in Moissanite. Relying only on colour can be difficult. Only an expert can use this method to find if there is a difference or to make sure about the type of material used in some items.

The great feature of Moissanite is that there is a wide range of colours to choose from. It is created in labs, and you can choose the appearance according to your preferences. The most popular options are green, yellow, pink, red, and blue.

Reflection

One of the best ways to spot the difference between these two gemstones is to pay attention to the reflection. There are unique patterns found in diamonds, and a similar feature can be seen in the alternative. The interesting detail is that this alternative can provide more reflections and sparkles than the diamond. The best example is when you place it under a direct source of light.

There will be a lot of colours seen in the reflection, and even a whole range of them, like a rainbow. On the other side, the reflection will appear blurred in diamonds. Moreover, the bigger the stone is, the more reflection will be increased as well, and this is one of the easiest ways to tell the differences between these materials.

Clarity

As we already mentioned, there will be unique patterns in each of these stones. However, diamonds will have more unique patterns with a lot of imperfection. That is related to the challenging and extremely long process needed for this material to be made in nature. On the other side, Moissanite often has flawless design and perfectly shaped lines and corners.

Still, these details can be difficult for amateurs to spot. You will need additional equipment to magnify the stone to tell the difference. Again, the best solution is to contact an expert when you are not sure whether your piece of jewelry has a diamond or some alternative.

Durability

This is another reason to consider buying Moissanite if you are looking for a more affordable alternative. The scale of durability is nearly the same as a diamond. There are other interesting options as well, but none offer the 9.25 level of hardness.

Price

Lower price is often the main reason why people are interested in this alternative. It can be seven or eight times cheaper than the diamond, and more carats will lead to an even higher difference. For instance, you can find a 1-carat piece for under $700, while the same size for a diamond will require you to spend at least $5,000. When it comes to bigger stones, the 3-carat version of Moissanite costs only around $1,500 on average, while you will have to spend more than $30,000 if you want to but a diamond.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, there are various methods that you can use to tell the difference between these two gemstones. However, most of these methods require some skills and experience. Therefore, it is never a good solution to try that on your own, especially when trying to determine whether a seller is reliable. The best option is to look for well-known stores and contact experts to be sure that you are buying the right thing.