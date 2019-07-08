Diablo 4 Announced? Release Date….Revealed

Wait…Wait & Wait! That’s all we have been doing from the past 7 years. It’s been 7 years since the release of Diablo 3 video game but still, Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t released Diablo 4. Besides, they haven’t even confirmed whether Diablo will release in the future or not.

Since Blizzcon 2018, buzz related to the release of Diablo 4 is an all-time high in the gaming industry. Moreover, several rumours, recent job listing have pointed out that all the ongoing speculation might be True. So, in this post, I will try to answer your most answered questions related to the release of Diablo 4.

What is Diablo 4?

For those of you who don’t about Diablo video gaming series than I will start by answering – What is Diablo 4? Well, Diablo is a role-playing action game that was developed & released by Blizzard entertainment in 1996. After the success of this game, the company released Diablo 2 & Diablo 3 in the year 2000 & 2012 respectively.

In the fictional world of Diablo, you take control of the Lone Hero. You have to try harder to get rid of Diablo— the lord of terror, from the world. However, in his way to the victory, he must complete sixteen dungeon levels that are generated at random.

When Diablo 4 Will Release?

Right now, we are unable to confirm the exact release date of Diablo 4. However, you can never afford to miss any report or rumour related to the video game. Moreover, as per the source, blizzard has cancelled their first-person shooter video game StartCraft to focus on their upcoming release Diablo 4 & Overwatch 2. It is a big step that is taken by blizzard. Moreover, a French publication with the name of Le Monde stated that the blizzard employee in Paris has already seen Diablo 4. So, you can expect that they will launch the Diablo 4 video game at BlizzCon 2019.

BlizzCon 2019 Dates- In case you are wondering, the 2019 edition of BlizzCon will start on 1st of November & will end on 3rd of November. The event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, US.

Some Interesting Facts about Diablo Video Game That You Never Knew

Although I am a big Diablo fan & have been playing this game from the past 7 years. But I was stunned when I got to know about some of the facts related to the game. So, I was not able to control myself from sharing them with you. So here are the top 5 facts—

It’s been 20 years to the launch of the 1 st edition of the video game but still, there is a way that allows you to play the game online. All you are to do is go to Battle.net or Diablo Online & sign in with your login details.

edition of the video game but still, there is a way that allows you to play the game online. All you are to do is go to Battle.net or Diablo Online & sign in with your login details. Diablo Movie- However, most of you might not know about it & recently there is no news related to this. But according to some rumours, Legendary pictures have the rights of making a movie on Diablo & right now they are working on it.

Cow Level- Now, let’s talk about the “Cow Level”. Have you heard about it before? Well, whenever someone mentions “Diablo Trivia” one thought that will pop in your mind, “ What was that weird cow level in the game? Do you think it was real? If you think so then you are wrong. In fact, the cow level never existed.

Turn Based Diablo- Imagine the gameplay of how it will be when everything is turn-based— When monsters take a step, you take a step & when you swing a sword, monster swings their swords. Well, this was the initial plan related to the game, but it was scrapped by the producers & developers later on.

Game Boy Version o0f Diablo- When Diablo video game was released, it wasn’t much of a game with intensified graphics & it’s Gameboy was not required. However, in the ’90s, Blizzard gave this a shot. However, the project was abandoned citing high production cost.

Conclusion

That’s it for now, as I am waiting for Blizzard Entertainment to release the latest edition of the Diablo Video Game. Till then stay tuned with our post for updates that are further related to Diablo 4. Besides, if you have any question then do let us know via the comments section given below. I will try to answer each & every question of yours as soon as possible.