Diablo III : Read This…..Before Playing

Diablo III is an action RPG of hack-and-slash dungeon crawler developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment as the third installment of the Diablo franchise. It was released for Microsoft Windows and OS X on May 2012, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 2014, and the Nintendo Switch in November 2018.

In the game, players choose to play As one of the seven classes of characters (barbarian, crusader, demon hunter, monk, necromancer, sorcerer or magician) and have the task of defeating the lord of terror, Diablo, as in the previous games of the series.

An expansion pack called Reaper of Souls was released in 2014

For the original PC versions of the game, the extension pack was released on March 2014. It was later released for consoles as part of the Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition version in August 2014. The Devil III: Rise of the Necromancer The package was released for the Windows, macOS, and next-generation console editions of the game in June 2017. Diablo III: Eternal Collection, which combines Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer, was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2017. And for the Nintendo Switch in November 2018.

The game received critical acclaim, although its always active DRM feature was criticized. The game set a new record for the “fastest-selling PC game” by selling more than 3.5 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, and it became the best-selling PC game of 2012 by selling more than 12 million copies. By August 2015, the number of sales had increased to more than 30 million.

On December 31, 1996, Diablo introduced the world into the dark kingdom of Sanctuary. The heroes braved the depths beneath the Tristram Cathedral to face the Lord of Terror, initiating an ongoing legacy in the world of action RPGs. Today, players can once again explore this timeless Blizzard classic when it is available digitally and DRM-free for the first time, exclusively on GOG.COM!

Diablo 3 Gameplay

As in Diablo and Diablo II, the quality and attributes of the equipment are random. In addition to basic statistics such as damage and attack speed for armor or armor points in the armor, higher-quality elements have additional properties, such as additional damage, bonus attributes, critical hit probability bonuses or sockets, which allow you to update the elements. And custom adding gems for various statistics bonuses.

Magical quality elements have up to three random properties, rare quality elements have up to six, and elements of legendary quality usually have up to eight with varying degrees of randomness. Set elements are a subtype of legendary elements that provide additional cumulative bonuses if several elements of the same set are equipped simultaneously. Top-level monsters tend to drop top-level items, which tend to have base stats and higher bonuses.

The skills window of Diablo III

Representing the skills of the magician class

The proprietary engine incorporates the custom internal physics of Blizzard and presents destructible environments with a damaging effect on the game. The developers tried to make the game run on a wide range of systems without the need for DirectX 10. Diablo III uses a custom 3D game engine to present a general view to the player, similar to the isometric view used in previous games of the series. Enemies also use the 3D environment, so they crawl along the side of a wall from below to the combat area.

Multiplayer Diablo

As in Diablo II, multiplayer games are possible using Blizzard’s Battle.net service, with many of the new features developed for StarCraft II also available in Diablo III. Players can also enter and exit co-op play sessions with other players. Unlike its predecessor, Diablo III requires players to be constantly connected to the Internet due to its DRM policy, even for single-player games.

An improved search system, a random level generator, and a random encounter generator are used to ensure that the game provides different experiences when it is played again.

Unlike previous iterations, gold can be collected simply by touching it or reaching the range (adjusted by the gear) instead of having to pick it up manually. One of the new features designed to accelerate the game is that the health orbs fall from the enemies, replacing the need to have a potion bar. The latter is replaced by a skill bar that allows a player to assign quick bar buttons to abilities and spells; previously, players could only assign two abilities (one for each mouse button) and they had to exchange skills with the keyboard or the mouse wheel. Players can still assign specific attacks to the mouse buttons.

Final Words

Skill Runes, another new feature, are skill modifiers that are unlocked as the player levels up. Unlike the socket able runes in Diablo II, skill runes are not elements, but offer options to improve skills, often completely changing the gameplay of each skill. For example, one rune of skill for the Wizard’s meteorite ability reduces its cost of arcane energy, while another turns the meteorite into ice, causing cold damage instead of fire.