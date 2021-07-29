Deltarune Chapter 2 Release Date

The world of video games has left its users in a frenzy, as one can choose from thousands of options. Toby Fox’s game Deltarune chapter 1 was a hit amongst the audience. The wait is soon going to be over as Deltarune Chapter 2 is going to be released soon.

A Peek Into The Storyline

Toby has got a lot in store for his users. He was criticized by his users for certain parts of Delta Rune chapter 1 even though the game was a hit. He has taken into consideration all the drawbacks related to Deltarune Chapter 1, has worked on them, and will be making the second chapter even better.

There are some interesting features to look forward to, encounters in the game will be removed and bullet hell components will be added. This would allow the player to see the enemies beforehand and so they can dodge them altogether. He has also eliminated the Random encounter system which was used for Deltarune Chapter 1 and Undertale. Many curious souls can get their hands on the recently released trailer along with a few screenshots.

Casting Choices We Can Expect

Chapter 2 will have new characters who are living completely different lives in comparison to the Deltarune chapter. It will also feature a new storyline. The game is feature-turn-based combat. It resembles the Final Fantasy series. Kris, Susie the monster, Kris’s mother Toriel, and Kris’s teacher Alphys from the first chapter will most likely be replaced with new characters.

When can we expect the release

The exciting part is that we are quite close to the release. Recently the trailer of chapter 2 was released. Toby has stated that the Deltarune chapter 2 would be released by the end of 2021.

Things You May Want To Know About Delta Rune Chapter 2

It will be released on PC switch and PlayStation 5. That’s right, it’s going to be released on the most user-friendly platforms which are widely used all over the world. The new chapter has many exciting features which were not present in the Deltarune chapter. The best part is he has completed the outline of all the chapters. He also stated that he would be coming out with three more interesting chapters of Deltarune after the release of chapter

Toby had once updated his status saying “Progress Chapters 3+”. So, for now, one can say there will be at least 3 more Delta Rune chapters released. Undertale, his first game had 6 chapters, similarly game enthusiasts are expecting a total of 6 chapters for Deltarune as well. The game Deltarune unlike his other games will only have one official ending, this news disappointed many game users. Instead, he has something better in store for his users, parts of Deltarune might be significantly different between playthroughs.

Summing it Up

Deltarune Chapter 2 has left many with mixed emotions as the game creator Toby has updated his game with some amazing aspects to look forward to. This would make the overall gaming experience even more amusing. People are also looking forward to the other chapters which he will be releasing in the future.