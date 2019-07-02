Dell Black Friday- #2 Weeks Summer Sale With Money-Saving Offers

Get excited for Dell Black Friday in July 2019

An incredible selection of laptops, desktops, electronics, and accessories with free delivery at all. *

Join Dell Advantage for exclusive early access to Black Friday’s successful deals in July.

If you need technological refreshment, but you’re too eager to wait for Amazon Prime Day, this is good news: Dell directs everyone’s favourite Christmas spirit – Black Friday – this summer with a two-week sale.

From July 1st to July 14th, launching Amazon Prime Day on July 15 and 16, you can buy deals on laptops, desktops, gaming equipment, and accessories in the comfort of a quiet, air-conditioned house, a trip enjoyed by the chaos of Black Friday.

Things to Ponder before Purchase

Dell Rewards members quickly gain access to money-saving discount offers on July 1, which will not be available to everyone else until July 8th. Because registration is free, registration is simple.

Every retailer wants to do something special in July because Amazon has turned the First Day into such an important sales event. Dell is no different and will have a fifteen-day exchange, starting July 1st, entitled “Black Friday in July”. These offers apply until July 14, followed by “Cyber-Monday in July”, which coincides with Prime Day.

Here are some of the top deals all available exclusively on dell black Friday

One thing that Dell does differently from most other retailers is daily bells with limited quantities and limited quantities. New agreements will be published every day for people with disabilities at 11:00, so you may want to set the alarm.

Items offered for sale during this period will be reduced to very low prices, up to 75% off. Of course, they will not last forever at this price. An example includes the 24-inch Dell SE2419H monitor on sale for $ 109.99 on July 3, which currently stands at $ 20 in Walmart’s price. You can also save $ 200 on your Dell XPS 15 laptop on July 5th.

The regular offers without bell are nothing to sneeze at any of them. Save $ 150 on the XPS 13 laptop, which will drop for an initial price of $ 1,199.99. You’ll also get the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker for a new low price of $ 44.99.

That’s $ 5 better than any transaction we’ve shared in the past and $ 25 better than the current price on Amazon. If you’re looking for an all-in-one computer, you’ll find the Inspiron 24 3000 on sale for $ 699.99.

Players will also be able to save money on Dell’s Alienware brand offerings. Get the pre-built Alienware Aurora desktop and save $ 530. Get the right accessories, saving on Alienware’s headset, keyboard, mouse and other gaming accessories.

Final Words

All these offers will be provided with free shipping and Dell also has a pricing policy if you find a better offer to a competitor. Participate in the Dell Rewards program to preview many of these offers. This is just one of the many retail events in July and our team will follow them all. Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day hub because we’ve found even more savings for you.