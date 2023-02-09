The Decentralized Future: A Look at Decentralized Finance and Beyond

Decentralization of our finances is seen as an imminent future. But, is that so? One could argue that we’re already living it to an extent. This debate will go on for a while, we’re sure of it. Why is that seen as a subject for all of us interested in finances? Well, we already have a bunch of decentralized currencies. Have you heard of cryptocurrencies? Of course, you have. Assets such as these will only come in bigger numbers in the future. The trend is visible even now.

Many people feel much safer when they have their assets decentralized. It’s just how finances can be seen now. If we take crypto as an example it is quite easy to see why. Personal wallets, no higher authority controlling things, and above all else, and it has been seen right now, some crypto has proven to be an amazing investment. Why risk it all the old-fashioned way? Embracing the future which is now touchable is the only way for many financial experts to accept our financial future. Decentralization is real, and it is here.

What keeps many individuals away is the fact that they're not sure what exactly decentralization is. For some, the concept is hard to grasp. We're not surprised. The old way is engraved not only in finances but in people also. But DeFi is already here. You're better off accepting it sooner rather than later. Why? Well, the reason is simple. You already have apps created by experts to operate in this domain. But, before you're ready to use them, we're going to take you through the basics of decentralized finances. Once you grasp the essence you'll be on the same page as us.

What is DeFi?

In essence, we’re not talking about financial instruments. No! We are talking about technology tied to finances and decentralization. As you probably noticed we mentioned crypto many times in our three introductory paragraphs. That was for a reason. The two are rather similar. The point of similarity is secure ledgers. As you know cryptocurrencies are decentralized. On the other hand, we have centralized assets such as fiat currencies.

In the United States of America for example, the institutions in charge of centralization are the Federal Reserve and SEC. Because of them, banks and other financial institutions all operate under a designed set of rules. They are not only tied to centralized institutions but people are also invested in these institutions. For some time now, and we’re talking decades, these institutions and the entire system have made people feel secure.

Those days are behind us. People today feel safer when they’re in control. This is what DeFi made possible. Simple peer-to-peer communication between individuals without the inference of a centralized institution. That’s right if you become a part of this system all fees associated with asset exchange will disappear. Banks and other similar institutions still put fees on any transaction that goes over them. But, with DeFi we are talking about your digital wallet, which is secure the same way as a bank is.

The best part is speed. These transactions are almost instant, which is something users desired for years. All anyone needs to start with the necessary app as we suggested and an internet connection. The latter is a basic necessity as water in most parts of the world.

So, let’s see what DeFi is in its essence and what it strives to do. First of all, it is a financial tool. The goal is to remove third parties tied to financial transactions. Most DeFi operations consist of a few primary components. It all starts with high-end software, stablecoin, and of course hardware.

With the development of the latter, it became possible to live in this new world of finances after all. The bottom line is that DeFi as a technology is still not regulated. Many people jump ship because of this. But, in the future, the regulations will consume this form of financial operations. The infrastructure that it was built around is evolving daily. So, a set of rules is much needed and we’re looking forward to it. The more you learn about this tech, the more you’ll become a fan of decentralization and start moving away from centralized financial ops.

How It’s Being Used?

As we said, the DeFi system is already up and operating. The thing is you probably don’t know how. Well, it deals with transactions. Both simple and complicated. It covers it all. It runs on various systematic protocols paired with decentralized apps which go under the name apps. As of now, this system can work on two decentralized assets, BTC and ETH. This was to be expected considering that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most developed cryptocurrencies. BTC is at the top of the mountain of crypto, and there’s no arguing it, but ETH is quite an easier asset to us in transactions such as these. So, how is it being used?

What you’ll like to hear is that it runs the traditional way. So, not much different from what you’re used to. It works ideally with payments, trading, and of course lending and borrowing. As we said, it covers it all.

Most operations these days that run on DeFi run through the biggest available services – Gemini and Coinbase. They are crypto exchanges and this is what they serve. Peer-to-peer transactions with the user being in control of their assets and involved fees.

The money or assets in this case are safely kept inside an e-wallet. By now, you know what these are. You can use them tied to any blockchain technology. The best part is that they’re high-end technology available in the palm of your hand. Of course, you’ll need the above-mentioned hardware in the form of a computer or a smartphone. Yes, that’s how far we have come.

We could go on and on about the decentralized future that is already on our hands, but the text above will suffice. You can explore further, and you’ll discover that this world is already as deep as the sea. That’s what makes it so amazing, the constant evolution. All that is left for you is to embrace it.