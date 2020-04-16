During the lockdown on the verge of the COVID – 19 outbreaks, what would be a better way to spend time than watching some brilliant shows on Netflix? Netflix has a vast library of shows and movies from all genres.

Black comedy is a somewhat acquired taste, but if you develop it, Netflix has an American black comedy web series called Dead to Me for you. The series is created by Liz Feldman which went on air on Netflix in 2019.

The story features Jen, played by Christina Applegate, who is a real estate agent who recently lost her husband and is trying to cope with the loss by several methods. Linda Cardellini plays another important character in the show – Judy Hale.

If you are already a fan of the series, you must be waiting for Dead to Me season 2. Well, let’s jump into the article to read the latest news about Dead to Me season 2.

Season 2: When Will it Release on Netflix?

The good news is here for fans who are wondering if they will get to see the next season of the show while they are still staying inside the home amidst this global pandemic.

Netflix has granted your wish, and it will be fulfilled within a month. Yes, the streaming giant has just dropped the trailer of season 2, and it announced that it would be available on May 8.

Here’s the fresh trailer of the Dead to Me season 2 for you:

The show’s leading duo – Applegate and Cardellini will be back in the second season to entertain the viewers. We can expect the weird bond between the duo to grow in the upcoming season, however not without trials testing it. We can expect entry of new characters in the next season.

Applegate delivered a brilliant performance in the first season that got her an Emmy nomination. We can expect the second season to be more intense and similar impeccable acting by the duo.

To paraphrase what Applegate told the Los Angeles Times, viewers should expect even more intense acting from her in the second season.

The future of the show wasn’t sure as the creator Liz Feldman wasn’t sure if Netflix would allow her to release season 2. However, the show’s season one went on air, and it received a great response from audiences and critics alike. And that’s how the green light was shown to Feldman to produce the next season.

Recap of Season 1 and Plot of Dead to Me Season 2 [Spoilers Ahead!]

In season one of the show, we see Jen lost her husband, but in the end, it turns out that Judy was responsible for her husband’s death. In the dramatic ending, Jen is found next to the dead body of Judy’s fiancé – Steve.

Now, judging by the dramatic ending of season one, we can expect a roller coaster ride of surprises and emotions in the next season.

Liz Feldman, the maker of the series said in an interview to Entertainment Weekly “What I will say is that it will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women. But in the most basic way, the score has been evened. What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

So we can expect that this season won’t be about the mere coverup of the death. It will be a package of all flavors of scenes and emotions.

Final Words

The show has received immense popularity among the viewers of Netflix in a short time. The viewers were demanding season 2 from the makers, and Netflix decided to give it a shot. The makers of the show are confident that viewers will love the next season too.

If you have already watched season one, you wouldn’t have to wait any longer during this quarantine period. On May 8, you can stream it on the platform. Until then, you can watch other interesting, short content on the platform.

