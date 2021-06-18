5 Day Trading Strategies All Beginners Should Avoid

Participating in any kind of trading makes some people have unrealistic expectations. We know it looks pretty easy to invest some money and just withdraw it when the amount grows. However, it needs to be said that the situation is much more complex than that. We are talking about something that requires thorough planning, mainly in the form of implementing a certain strategy to make the most out of their investments.

Since there are many different ways of trading, there are a plethora of different ways of strategies you can use. However, it needs to be said that not all of these will be beneficial in your situation. Many people make the mistake of opting for a certain strategy without understanding their situation. That’s why this process requires a certain level of knowledge.

Furthermore, finding software that will provide you with a chance to have the best possible results is a must. If you would like to check one of these, be sure to take a look at investing.co.uk. By choosing the best software, you will have a chance to automatize some of the processes. Now, we would like to talk about day trading strategies you shouldn’t implement if you lack the experience. Without further ado, let’s take a look at these.

1. Scalping

The main idea behind the scalping strategy is that a small investment can result in a high profit at the end of the day. As you can see, this is something that requires a certain level of risk. It involves buying and selling targets and sticks to certain predetermined levels. The reason why we wouldn’t recommend scalping to anyone who doesn’t have substantial experience in this field is that it is really fast.

If you ask anyone who has experience with using this one, you will hear that some of these trades can be made in just a couple of seconds, which is too fast for some. But, when you accumulate a certain level of experience under your belt, we would recommend you to use it. It proved itself as an effective tactic, and many people have used it to their benefit. You just need to be patient.

2. Flat Top Breakout

Flat Top Breakout is a trading tactic that can be compared to some others. However, there is one little twist that makes it unique. We are talking about the pullback. As you can see from the name of this feature, it means that there is a really strong level of resistance. When does this happen? Well, these occurrences are relatively easy to spot. They happen when the charts start going to the top.

The reason something like this happens when sellers are currently at a price level that makes them buy all of the shares. They are made to do that because the price of a particular share starts rising progressively. Therefore, they need to take their chance and buy before they are out of the potential earnings in the future. The reason beginners should avoid this tactic is it can be quite unpredictable.

3. Momentum

Momentum trading is the next tactic we would like to talk about. It makes an appearance when the stock starts moving to a bigger size, and it abandons the operation when the situation starts not looking so good. While we can say that this is easily the most exciting of all the day trading tactics out there, we wouldn’t see that it is fit for beginners. According to some information you can find online, it is.

Still, this is not the truth. The reason is that things can get pretty fast, relatively quickly, and things can spin out of control. In case you are interested in undergoing this one if you are a beginner, we would advise you to start learning about it hard. Otherwise, you can make a serious mistake and potentially lose a lot of money on the market. The conclusion is that you should start learning before implementation.

4. Pullback

The pullback tactic means that the trader is looking for a certain stock that has a reputable trend. After that, that particular trend needs to be monitored until its price starts declining, and this is the right time to act. However, when the prices start rising again, it is the right moment to pull back. Don’t make the mistake that this is something that happens rarely. We are talking about day trading tactics, after all.

Once again, we would like to say that it is possible to avoid the potential dangers if you are new to the market. However, it is relatively easy to get overwhelmed with all the established trends out there. So, we would advise you to start small and slowly increase the number of brands with the increased experience. That way, you will have the chance to pull back when you are in the face of danger.

5. Bull Flag

Last but not least, we would like to talk about the bull flag tactic. To explain it in the simplest possible way, we would say that it manifests itself as a pole with a flag on it. Sure, this is one of the most obvious signs that you should start trading. We’ve mentioned that the pullback tactic shares some characteristics with this one, but it has a specific characteristic that makes it a completely different one.

The pole we’ve mentioned before is a clear sign that the price has started to move. The moment it starts going up, the momentum becomes much stronger. We would like to say that the trader needs to focus on the areas of support and resistance, rather than focusing only on the price of a certain stock. That’s why it can be too much to comprehend by traders who don’t have enough experience in this field.

To Conclude

Since stock trading is a complex thing to do, you will need to start learning before you are ready to participate in this market. Here, you can take a look at some of the day trading strategies that beginners should avoid before they have a certain level of knowledge.