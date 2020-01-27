Cyberpunk 2077: New Era of RPG Gaming

Oh load!! what is going on, come on, like what exactly CDPR trynna do here. Well, again cyberpunk gave the heat and hype to the game lovers just like the old days by releasing the new trailer on 10 of Jun this year. Well, cyberpunk 2077 Is the upcoming video role-playing game created, developed and released by CD Projekt Red.

It is set in the dystopian Night City fifty-seven years later, an open world with six different areas. Players suppose the function of the customizable mercenary V from a first-person perspective. This game was developed using the REDengine 4 game engine.

Finally, it’s gonna be epic to finally see game releasing. To be honest, I am not sure about this time also. Can’t say they going to release in 2020. But still, as per update, just put a big red circle on the 16th of April, 2020. To experience an action-adventure story form CD Projekt Red which will release on Xbox One, Ps4 and PCs. also there is a new about releasing the game for google stadia.

What E3 Trailer Has to Say?

The new trailer was out on 10 Jun 2019 Cyberpunk 2077 Official Cinematic Trailer | E3 2019 – that has conveyed that the real you aren’t enough in the riskiest megacity of the future. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw following an implant of one kind. Significant to immortality.

Customize your skillset and discover the future of a vast town obsessed with energy, glamor, and alteration of the body. The decisions you make will shape the tale around you and shape the world. The one thing that hyped the audience is Keanu Reeves being the part of this trailer and the game.

Pre-order for Cyberpunk 2077

After the announcement of pre-order for cyberpunk 2077, gamers and streamers have gone to absolute crazy about the pre-order and have started the order already. The initial cost for the pre-order is around $240-$280

Story of Cyberpunk 2077 Trailers!!

I can’t believe it, it’s been six years since the first teaser came out, 11 Jan 2013. The game was announced in the year 2012 but when the teaser came out, everybody was too excited for the game. But, somehow they kept quiet for a long time and then they release the new trailer on 11 June 2018 with the name “official E3 2018 trailer”.

Just made fan’s hopes very much high. I know, they did a lot to tease. Now finally it is official that the game is going to release when they took out the final trailer named “Cyberpunk 2077 – Official Cinematic” trailers.

Some Humor to a Memes

“I wonder if we will have to actually wait till 2077 to play it”

“2013: teaser trailer… 2019: Keanu Reeves… 2020: open beta… 2077: full release game”

“You know it’s a good teaser if it teases you for over 6 years.”

Whaaaat… Keanu Reeve in Cyberpunk 2077??

Well after watching the trailer, this is clear that the game also has the Keanu Reeve as the starring role. The bizarre and hilarious this is fans of this cyberpunk 2077 are talking about Keanu Reeve and the john wick 3 installment which was released in May this year. other people are talking about his next movie matrix 4, these all happening in the comment of youtube plus the memes

Recent Gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077

If you want to check out the gameplay video of cyberpunk 2077, that you will watch on youtube with full length. you’ll get to see everything from Pacifica a small section of Night City, where the game takes place for the gangs that live there, and the personalization of the personality.

There is also a short summary of how to use futuristic technology to finish tasks and branching stories tease.

The cosplay contest was held at @PAX and top 3 cosplayers:

1st – Lady Lunacy

2nd – Alex.Dombroski

3rd – Corndogninja

Bottom Line

To end this post, it has been a very long time, fans are eagerly waiting for the game to release at different platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. However, can’t say the decision of the developers and the publisher what they are thinking. Any thoughts about any update or new? Please feel free to share in the comment box below