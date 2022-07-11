Anything that exists on the web can be accessed by hundreds of millions of people at any given moment. It does not even matter if they have the right address or not since they can simply stumble upon it, get sent a link, or access it by accident. This means that the virtual, online world is incredibly less secure and safe than the real world, and yet people are spending more and more time on it. The claim that the internet is a dangerous place has been popular for years but things are not really looking to be improving. As much security and protection we come up with, it can never be enough since there are always new ways through which those who mean others harm aim to operate. The problem is bigger whenever there is a lot of data to be protected, be it personal or financial. However, when there are both present in one place like with online gambling, cyber security becomes crucial.

In the world of online gambling there are many things that need to be protected. The need for ultimate cyber security is always present whenever there is such a concentration of valuable data. The sheer amount of players who are registered at any given online casino as well as the money they have tied to their accounts is enough to raise concerns about the implemented security. In this article we talk about the role of cyber security in online gambling and bring to you all the different ways that services make use of it. There is a lot to dissect so let us get started.

Protection Against Hackers

The number one thing that cyber security does for online gambling is allow protection against cyber criminals, also known as hackers. Those who mean to take advantage of an internet service in any way, either to ruin it by blocking or shutting the servers off or to steal information do so by attacking the very foundation of it all. Hackers utilize various tactics and look for loopholes in the structural code of the online gambling service, which is essentially a website like any other. If they manage to do so, there is simply no telling what they can find, what they can do, and how much harm they can cause. The worst thing about it is the fact that it is often impossible to tell what a hacker has done until it is too late.

The servers being down and the players not being able to play is the lightest scenario as so much more can be done through hacking. This is why online gambling has some of the strongest commercial-level cyber security out there, defenses that cannot be penetrated easily by conventional hackers. While attacks on online casinos have been rare in the last decade or so, there is always a possibility for it to happen. Therefore, it is better to be protected than risk the entire service by not having cyber security.

Passwords and Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication, also known as MFA, is the type of electronic authentication that more and more websites use to protect their assets, as well as those of their users. It works by asking the user to provide two (two-factor authentication) or more pieces of evidence (factors) to prove it is really them. The mechanism has three core options, that of knowledge or something the user knows, possession or something the user has, and inherence or something the user is. Passwords are no longer enough to protect one’s account which is why online gambling providers make use of multi-factor or at least two-factor authentication. It is a proven method and it works wonders in terms of cyber security. Best of all, it is a standard and the users are used to it by now. However, despite being so widely present, there is not much those who may try to cause harm to someone can do.

Money Deposits and Withdrawals

The reason why online gambling requires strong and ever-present cyber security is because of all the money that is being used. Gambling implies a constant flow of money, both from the players into the website in the form of deposits and from the website back to the players as withdrawals. What the players win can be transferred to the bank account or into an interne payment service account. When the gambler wants to play, they deposit money from their accounts to use for wagering. The premise is simple and familiar. However, the amount of security behind it needs to be high for obvious reasons. It is rather difficult to actually steal the money itself because it does not actually exist with the online casino itself. It is digital money but it has to go through several services whenever it is being transferred.

The hackers are far more likely to interrupt and break the transaction that they are to steal it from the accounts themselves. However, high amounts of cyber security are still crucial which is why there are many steps a user has to take with every transaction. From personal and financial info to the aforementioned authentications and passwords, it is not exactly a few clicks before you are done. It can even become boring to do it every time because it is repetitive and seems unnecessary. However, it is absolutely necessary for all the parties to be protected, from the player and the online casino they entrusted with their money to the bank or the internet payment company that stores the money. Cyber security has many roles in the world of online gaming since the whole industry relies on a lot of data and money being exchanged. It makes sense for these steps to exist if the players are to feel safe and if the casinos mean to protect their assets and reputation.