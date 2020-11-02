How to Use Custom Stickers to Promote Your Small Business – 2020 Guide

When it comes to using custom stickers to promote a small business, there are very few as effective methods. Custom stickers might be just the thing you need to jumpstart your new small business.

Not only are they a great way to promote and boost your branding, but they’re also fun and exciting. But when a small business opts to use stickers, the question arises as to how to do that.

Well if the answer escapes you then make sure to follow through as we will explain it for you. With all that said, let’s start.

1. Use Stickers As Gifts

We’re on course to enter the gift-giving season. The holidays are something that everyone looks forward to. And your customers will also.

It doesn’t matter if your business has a physical location, an online store, or both. What’s important to note is that you can use custom stickers in the form of gifts to promote your brand.

You can use them in the form of loyalty gifts that can be placed with each ordered item. Every time someone buys something from you, make sure to add something more into their basket.

2. Be the Attraction At Trade Shows

It’s quite common for small businesses to promote their products or services at trade shows. Trade shows are excellent as they connect the businesses with the customers by showcasing what they can offer.

And this is where you can put your cool sticker designs on display to give your booth the much-needed character. Sooner or later, you will people coming to your booth to enquire about them. This presents a great opportunity to turn potential visitors into customers.

3. Turn Them Into Branded Merch

There isn’t a better way to maximize order value than to sell the stickers as additional merch. For example, if you have a store then make sure to add the stickers near the end of the aisle, close to the register, where the customer can see them.

But simply placing stickers there won’t really do anything. They need to be cool, creative, and fun to create an urge to buy. Impulse purchases are some of the best ways to get something more out of the customer.

The choice of design is really down to you, but you will need to brainstorm for potential ideas. The easiest way to do this is to leave the design to others and give the green light once you’ve found the ones you like.

An even better way to go about this is to find a company that will help you find the design and make the stickers themselves. This two-in-one service is widely accessible in today’s market and there are lots of companies that do it.

One that we recommend is zigpac.com. For more information, make sure to visit their website.

4. Hand Them at Events

There isn’t a more significant event than your company launch. If you are having an open-venue event, then chances are lots of people will get the invite.

Even if you don’t invite people, grand openings are some of the easiest ways to get to know your customer, the community, and increase brand value.

And you can hand these stickers to people that come in. You will use them as a free gift, and we all know how much customers love free stuff.

It is an effective way to turn a potential customer into a loyal one.

5. Use As Address Labels

If you have an online store or a physical store that also does online delivery of products, then there is a unique opportunity here. Namely, there isn’t a better way to stand out as a small business than to do something unique.

And the opportunity presents itself in the form of address labels. Whenever shipping products to customers, you can modify the address label with your stickers.

You can brainstorm cool address label designs that will instantly tell your customers who exactly send the package. If your business has a monthly subscribing service where people receive goods each month, then what better way to notify that their package has arrived than to plaster a custom sticker that is entirely unique?

6. Business Card Stickers

If you really want to be unique and grow as a small business, there are tons of other opportunities that will help you stand out. If the previous one wasn’t unique, then this one will certainly be.

Businesses need business cards so that people will know exactly where and how to contact you. But you can turn your business card into a sticker and have the customer place it anywhere they please.

This is really helpful as it frees wallet space for other things. Trust us when we say this, your customers will be thanking you for doing them a service.

7. Storefront Signs

And finally, we come to one of the most common ways to use stickers. While we did mention a few unique methods to utilize the potential of custom stickers, one of the better ways to use them is as storefront signs.

Since your store will have glass windows and walls, you can come up with some pretty cool designs to decorate them. This can be something related to your business, your name, your logo, or it can be a simple message or quote.

The opportunities are endless and limitless when it comes to utilizing custom stickers. They are an effective way to grow a business and an even better way to stand out.

And what better way to do it than to create a cutout of some of your top-selling products for everyone to see?

Conclusion

The potential to grow with custom stickers cannot be measured by any business metric. Stickers have existed and will continue to do so for years.

As we’re moving into the information age and the age of the internet, you can remind people that there was once a time where stickers were the big buzz.