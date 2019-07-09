Cuphead from video to amazing Netflix series

In the game, Cuphead and his brother Mugman – the precise descriptive names of their look – are our unlikely heroes, who bet on the devil’s casino and lost their souls. To get rid of the clutches of Satan, they must gather those who owe the brute with horns and hair to debt.

The original “Cuphead”, which also has a great jazz soundtrack, was conceived in part as a love letter for the first days of hand-drawn animation, where a fluid style of “hose” imparted a constant sensation of movement in the construction. Chad Moldenhauer, who with his brother Jared started the small Canadian company Studio MDHR, who developed the game, fought for the same sense of activity.

The new animated comedy

Netflix and King Features Syndicate, part of Hearst Entertainment and Syndication, bring the famous Cuphead indie to the streaming platform with the new animated series of The Cuphead Show!

Cuphead developed and published by indie gaming studio MDHR, introduced on the market in 2017, to gain critical recognition. The game contains hand-drawn animations inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons of the 1930s (and also a great challenge for players). The game has sold over 4 million copies and won the best independent award in Game Awards 2017 and the BAFTA award for music.

The new animated comedy will expand the characters and the game world, focusing on the hero Cuphead and his brother Mugmanie, who made a deal with the devil in the high stakes game.

C.J. Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) will produce for King Features, while the creators of Cuphead (and brothers) Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will be executive producers of Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and will be produced by the Emmy Award winner and Annie Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse shorts). Cosmo Segurson (Modern Life of Rock: Static Cling) is an executive producer.

The Cuphead show! King Features (which also owns popular comic rights, such as Popeye, Garfield, and Archie) from the character’s franchise creation on many platforms in February.

About the game of Cuphead

The game “Cuphead” would not exist if it were not old cartoons, that is to say, crowds and even sadistic works of the 1930s. To escape Satan, the independent game, he directs the madness of the Silly Symphonies of Walt Disney Pictures and fierce of work and surreal the Fleischer Studios.

The recipients have responded and the game, available on Xbox One, home computer, and Nintendo Switch, has sold over 4 million copies worldwide since its release in 2017.

Now, a modern and interactive approach to retro animation joins the group of more traditional media that inspired: Netflix signed to relaunch the animated series “Cuphead”.

Final Words

Although the release date has not been established, Dave Wasson, a recent veteran movie “Mickey Mouse” and Cosmo Segurson, lead author of the upcoming “Modern Life Rocko: Static Cling” Netflix, will serve as executive producers. Series will have to channel the spirit of the work of the thirties, but it certainly will not be to recreate them – probably should not be expected dubious “stupid Symphony” gender politics, such as “King Neptune” or for a journey and images of hell Kalkaska ” Swing It Sinners “Fleischer