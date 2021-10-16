What is Crypto Lending and How Does it Work? – 2021 Guide

Cryptocurrencies, or cryptos how they are addressed often, are something that has become quite popular. We’ve all saw movies that talk about how humanity will have some sort of digital money in the future. Now, we can see that this concept has been officially introduced to the public. The story starts back in 2009 when Bitcoin was officially released.

We can see that the general public was quite skeptical about this concept for quite a while. Over the years, it’s obvious that the image of this concept has been turned out to be positive. Even though this journey is not over yet, significant progress was made, since a lot of companies and some official institutions have adopted it.

There is still a lot of work ahead. Nowadays, countless traders all over the world have managed to be successful in this market. The key is to follow the latest trends in value fluctuation. If you’re interested in taking a look at a source where you can obtain this information, you should click here. One of the most obvious indications that cryptos are getting a positive image is that you can borrow some money. It is called crypto lending. Let’s see what we know about it.

What it is?

We are talking about one of the most popular trends we can see on the market. Not only that, we can see that it is one of the newest ones at the same time. It occurs when one party lends some of them to the party interested in taking a loan. We can see that there are a couple of platforms that can perform this kind of service. Naturally, it is not possible to know if there was any owner-to-owner lending.

What is interesting to say is that those who decide to borrow these, need to return the dividends. At the same time, you can do it if you are an owner. For instance, you can advance some of your coins to an app, and expect a certain level of interest. The sum you will get relies on the ones you have, so it is vital to make a proper choice.

How Can You Use It?

Since we said that there is an app all of these deals will come true, it is safe to say that it serves as some sort of medium. The whole process goes like this, the first party will visit the app and ask for a loan. Before you can expect it to be accepted, you will be required to present some collateral. On the other hand, the second party will transfer the funds needed.

As a result of this process, the second party will receive an interest every now and then, in the form of regular payments, as we’ve said. After the first party manages to get back the complete sum that has been borrowed, the second party will receive the collateral. During all this time, the third part, or the medium, will oversee that the whole process occurs as it should.

The Most Popular Digital Currencies for Lending

We’ve stated that the borrower can ask for any cryptocurrency present on the market. However, we would like to discuss the most popular ones out there. Deciding which one of these you will opt for can make a big difference.

1. Bitcoin

The first one we would like to talk about is BTC. Not only that it is the most value out of all of them, and the oldest, it is the most sought-after one.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum or ETH is a name of an open-source system that uses the currency of the same name. Even though it is not the most valuable one, we can see that it is the most active these days.

3. Cardano

Cardano is a crypto that has become one of the most popular ones in the last two years. Some experts would even say that the system behind it is better than any other.

4. XRP

XRP is a currency used by a system called Ripple. The reason why a lot of traders like to use it is that it gained a lot in value recently and that it has quite low transaction fees.

What are the Benefits?

Now that we know all about the process and the most used digital currencies out there, let’ see the benefits of this approach.

1. Ownership

The main reason why many borrowers like this approach are that they don’t need to sell any of their property if they fail to make all the payments. Sure, there is not a chance to use the amount they have posted as collateral, but they will not need to lost anything besides that.

2. Low Rates

Since lending cryptos are completely secured by an asset, we can see that rates are much lower than those we can see with any other loans out there. It is a good option for those who want to keep them on their e-wallets and secure some income when the prices rise.

3. No Credit History Checks

Different from banks, these platforms will not perform any background check on the borrower. At the same time, you will not need to present your credit history. Those who don’t have an exceptional credit history would prefer this approach to taking a loan that doesn’t suit them properly.

Wrapping it Up

Without any doubt, we can see that all indicators are saying these are the future of the financial world. Sure, it is clear that this will not happen any time soon. One of the strongest proofs that say this will happen is that many trends that are usual with the current financial world have appeared in their digital form.

The one we talked about is just one of them. In this article of ours, you can see just how this system performs and what can you expect. We are absolutely sure that more of these trends will appear in the future. Still, we will just have to wait and see which ones.