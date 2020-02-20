Every good thing comes to end and by keeping this in mind, the fans of Criminal Minds tv series have to bid farewell to one of the longest-running crime drama.

The 15-year journey of Criminal Minds is concluding with the 10th and final episode of the 15th season on the 19th of Feb. 2020. It’s expected the final episode will provide endings for each and every member of BAU. Along with this, it is speculated that several familiar faces will appear in the show to give ending to each and every member of the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit).

Let’s find out who they are:

Criminal Minds Season 15 Finale Trailer

Before going ahead, let me tell you, CBS had already released the official trailer of the final episode. So, don’t forget to watch it:

As you can see the trailer focuses on showing the old clips that take everyone back to the 1st few seasons.

This 49-second trailer made me & several million fans a bit emotional. The trailer even showed the previous Gideon played by Ben Savage.

The final episode is titled “And in the End”. It’ll air on Feb 19, at 9 P.M. ET/PT on CBS.

Final Episode Description

“Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement.”

Criminal Minds Season 15 Finale Spoilers

Spoilers Ahead. Read at your own risk.

Returning Stars

These are some of the stars who’ll be making a return for the final episode.

The Chameleon

Michael Mostly will be making his return in the finale episode. Yeah, the same Michael who played the role of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon”. The BAU will be working together for one last time to capture this Psychopathic, misogynistic serial killer.

The Chameleon will be returning to tie all the remaining pieces of the storyline & will work through all the pending plot lines.

Diana Reid

Jane Lynch (Spencer’s Mom) played by Diana Reid will also return in the Finale episode of Criminal Minds Season 15. In the small trailer released by CBS, you can clearly see her entering into spencer’s hospital room along with Garcia.

Spencer’s Traumatic Brain Injury

As we already know Dr. Spencer Reid has suffered a traumatic brain injury because of an explosion caused by the chameleon. In the final episode, he’ll be in a life and death situation.

In the final trailer, you can clearly see him hallucinating some of his past memories. Now, the main question is, will he die?

Well, I don’t think so. It looks quite impossible that writers will kill off a major character like Dr. Spencer Reid.

Criminal Minds Season 15 Ending

With the release of the finale episode of Criminal Minds Season 15, it’ll be the end of an era. So, how the ending of the show will be?

A happy ending or a sad ending?

Well, if the statements of the Criminal Minds producers are to be believed, the show might not get any definitive ending. See here’s what the showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider in an interview:

“There are still bad guys to catch, and I want to believe somewhere in this country these good guys we’ve been cheering on for 15 seasons are going to be out there fighting crime. I didn’t want to close the door on that.”

JJ’s Future

It is highly speculated that JJ & Prentis will leave after the events of The Chameleon. What if JJ accepts the New Orleans? If JJ leaves then there will be a big question mark in the relationship between JJ & Reid (Love Interest).

Furthermore, it is theorized that at the conclusion, Prentiss might become the Director of the FBI as well. Well, if this turns out to be true then it’ll be a great ending for the character of Emily Prentis.

Final Words

With the ending of the Criminal Minds tv series, there’ll be a big void left in the heart of its fans. I hope the final episode of Criminal Minds Season 15, gives a happy ending to all the beloved characters of 15 old series.

That was all for me. What about you? Will you miss the crime-drama series? Do let me know in the comments section given below.