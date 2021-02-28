Create Interactive Videos that Boost Engagements

Currently, consumers have more access to different forms of content than at any other point in human history. And each day, bloggers, business owners, and nearly every internet user continue to create more content. Just think about social media users who add posts and stories on their social media timelines. Besides, YouTube gets approximately 300 hours of new content every minute.

The ever-increasing content poses a set of unique challenges for brands. Indeed, your business must fight for consumer’s attention, and not just with your immediate competitor. The reality is that you are up against giant corporations that tend to produce addictive content. Such platforms include Facebook, BuzzFeed, Netflix, and hundreds if not thousands of other similar platforms. So, how do you successfully compete against such giants?

The secret to attracting your target audience’s attention and keeping them engaged is to create and share unique form of content that resonates with them.

And this is where interactive videos come in. Most marketers and business managers agree that interactive videos perform better than most forms of content. Besides, the video production experts at spiel unanimously agree that even a 3-minute, professionally-created video could be what you need to tell your target audience more about your brand.

Unfortunately, not all videos perform excellently. So, makes the difference between an excellently-created video and one that doesn’t perform well? Read on to find the tips for creating top quality interactive videos that drive engagements.

Meaningful engagements drive higher conversion rates

If you want to create high-quality interactive videos it is important to remember one thing. Creating high converting content is not enough to give your target audience information and present them with the right call to action at the end. As much as this could still work, you need to do more than just providing engaging content. After all, every brand out there probably knows how to create engaging content and why it is important.

For this reason, it is recommended to connect with your audience on an emotional level. Some of the ways you can achieve this level of connection is by capturing the audience’s imagination with a vivid description of what they need but not possess. Identify and provide solutions to their burning questions and concerns, or what keeps them up at night and makes their daily lives miserable. Give them a question or even a puzzle to figure out.

One thing you should know is that the human brain is wired to respond to emotions and devour good stories. That means storytelling is one of the brilliant ways of creating highly interactive videos. Choose an adventure or a story that you want to share with your target audience. Ensure that the details of the story resonate with some of the pain points or issues that your audience are battling, and you firmly believes that you can help them solve them.

Adding an interesting story or questions and puzzles in your videos introduces interactivity. This will change the perception of your target audience and probably start seeing your brand as fun, innovative, and probably curious.

Personalization is key

If you offer your target audience highly personalized experiences, they will start treating your content as interesting and relevant. When clients perceive your brand as relevant, the chances are that they will become loyal customers and stick with your brand for long time. High client retention rate translates into a somewhat higher lifetime value of every client. This means better profits for your business.

However, it is challenging to create personalized content every time. Today, an email subject line with your client name may not be as interesting as it used to be. Indeed, sometimes those techniques could provoke and opposite reaction and this could lower engagement rates and conversions. This will eventually lead to low sales revenue and could threaten the survival of your business.

Interactive videos, on the other hand, are an easy solution. Even if you will not create a video with your client’s name, you can easily customize the videos to fit a specific audience. Make no mistake, technological advancements continue to transform the marketing industry. That means consumers will expect more personalisation from different forms of content even ones that are more static like videos.

Research widely

The key to creating highly interactive videos that boost engagement is to know your audience very well. Who do you plan to speak to? What do they like? What are their and pains? Do you know the right words to address their fears, hopes, and dreams?

If you want to create highly engaging videos that could boost conversions, it is important to address these questions. The more you know your target audience, the better it is for you to create high-quality content that resonates with them. The same applies to the process of creating highly interactive or engaging videos.