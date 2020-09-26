How to Create a Cosy Autumn Evening in 2020

Imagine a cold evening, snuggling on the sofa with a cup of hot cocoa or having fun with friends and family. While the thought sounds beautiful, you must put some work into creating that space.

Autumn is a great season to cosy up, plus it is also a time to start thinking about decorating for Christmas. Are you ready for autumn? Wondering how to switch things up? Below are some ways to help you create a cosy home for those cold autumnal nights.

The idea of updating your home can cause you to scratch your head and feel sorry for your bank account. Not any more! Updating your home doesn’t need to be complex or expensive. Keep in mind that sometimes it’s the smallest things that have the most impact. However, if you have a budget to go all-in with the updates, why not? There is no harm in fully revamping your space specifically for Fall. Simple ways to go about updating your home include;

Adding a touch of opulence by updating your color schemes. Try working with deeper autumnal tones, such as reds, oranges and browns.

Introducing some statement accessories like chaises and cushions. Go for luxurious textures such as velvets and suede.

Bringing in occasional furniture to embrace the season’s trends. Find those with a wow factor to do the trick.

Purchase some throw blankets

This sounds obvious, right? If you think about it, there is no better way to cosy up on a cold evening than staying warm under that throw. Well, just because we are trying to stay warm, some fashion and style will not hurt. You might have come across those oversized chunky knits at your favourite store. If you have, please grab them. These blankets or throws quickly transform your living room and give you that “cosy bedroom feeling”.

Play some games

We can all agree that game nights are some of the best fall evening activities. Honestly, what other finer way to enjoy an evening night if not savouring warm drinks, playing cards, or playing any online game on Meccabingo.com? Luckily, there are tons of games that you can play. The rule is to find a game that both parties are interested in and enjoy the evening.

Create a cosy fireplace

As you drape your cosy throw and set out your bowls of apples or nuts, you might want to light up your fireplace for maximum experience. You do not want to end the game night early because of too much cold. Below are some great ideas to help with creating a cosy fireplace.

Paint it white for a modern feel

Add some natural elements like oak leaves for a fresh autumn aesthetic

Keep it classy, clean, and simple with the candles. Go for a touch of greenery and white elements for that perfect autumn mantle.

If your fireplace is non-functional, you can spice it up by filling baskets with cosy throws and blankets.

Light up your home

If you want “cosy,” then investing in some good lighting is inevitable. Have you entered a room and just got wowed by the lighting? Interestingly decorative lighting is becoming a form of art in itself. If you get it right with lighting, you will enjoy great ambiance and mood in your space. All you need to do is learn some tricks on lighting your house the right way. During autumn, you can mix different styles with complementary tones or mixed metals to brighten those evenings

Enjoy some great food

There is something about fall food that screams nostalgia. Luckily, there is a wide range of food you can make, depending on the kind of evening you are planning to have. You can enjoy Fall’s favorite vegetable by making a delicious, creamy, homemade batch of pumpkin soup. Ensure you jazz it up with additions like bacon, curry, lentils, or apples. For your main meal, you can try making some mashed potatoes, mesclun salad with cranberries and blue cheese. Ideally, any great comfort food will pass. You cannot miss a pumpkin pie, apple pie or cinnamon infused vanilla ice cream in your desert. Additionally, you can add spice your evening with some good fall drinks.

How about a nice fall scent indoors!

By now am sure you get the gist. Autumn is all about layering textures, adjusting your pallet, and adding cosy touches to your interior. One other way to create that cosy home for those evenings is by investing in fragrances that smell like Fall. Give the nod to the autumnal hues by looking for rich and warm scents like amber, frankincense, and bergamot. You can try the Black Pomegranate, The Oak, Moss, and Cinnamon, Vetiver and Sage, Pumpkin Chai

Wrap up

Autumn is a season to make your home more nurturing and cosy since you will be spending most evenings in. Instead of spending time complaining or dreading the season, try and find simple ways to make it enjoyable. You can think of it as a time to heal your mind and nourish yourself by eating great food and indulging in calm activities. The activities discussed above should spice up your evenings and make them exciting.