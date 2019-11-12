Choosing a guitar for rock is not an easy job. You need to make sure it sounds great in addition to that it should look like a rock guitar.

Even if you look at the rock bands, there is something special about their guitar. The guitars look extremely cool and something you cannot take your eyes off.

However in case if you are looking for some of the coolest guitars in rock. Then we have got your back. Let us talk about some of the best rock guitars so it will be easy for you to pick one.

Flying V Guitar

Flying V Guitar is one of such rock guitars that look extremely cool. The guitar design first came to the picture in 1958 and Jimi Hendrix the popular American Guitarist toured with a Flying V Guitar during 1967 and 1968. Even his iconic cover of ‘All Along the Watchtower’ features a Flying V Guitar.

These guitars are not an eye catchy material, but at the same time, it offers a mixture of humbucking pickups. Also, the guitar’s stop bar tailpiece and the mahogany body and neck offers these types of guitar rock tone. Overall, the flying V guitar can play almost every type of tone, and this is what makes it the coolest guitars in rock.

Fender Stratocaster

Fender Stratocaster is also one of the coolest guitars in rock. The guitar was released in 1954, and since then to now it has become the most used guitar rock guitars. Even it has one of the best guitar design and that most of the guitarists love to go for.

However, the Fender Stratocaster was originally created for the country players. But as time passed more and more people started adopting this guitar. It can be used for different musical genres but thanks to the humbucking pickup configuration it can make rock tone pretty easily.

Fender Jaguar

The Fender Jaguar was introduced back in 1962, and it is now one of the most adopted guitars on the market. The guitar was a hitting instrument during the 80s and 90s thanks to the musicians like Johnny Mar, Scott Hill, John Squire, Kurt Cobain and so on. The guitar has lots of switches and comes with an integrated rhythm that gives life to the music.

Ibanez RG550

Ibanez RG550 is one of such guitars which is very famous around the metal players. Hence, as a result, it is one of the great guitars for rock. If you are someone who loves 80s rock music that had huge tones, fast and bombing sols. Then Ibanez RG550 is the one that will make the job easy. Overall, It is one of the most comfortable guitars out there to play.

Epiphone Thunderbird IV Reverse

The Epiphone Thunderbird IV Reverse is also one of the coolest guitars out there in the market. If you are someone who loves bass, then this is the guitar you should go with. It has a great design and mahogany body which makes the guitarists comfortably play the best rock tones with ease.