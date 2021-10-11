Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.

About Conor Mcgregor

Conor Mcgregor’s full name is Conor Anthony McGregor, and his nickname is the “Notorious”. He is from Ireland and is 5ft 9in tall, weighing around 170lbs when out of competition. He has held the featherweight (145lbs) and lightweight (155lbs) world titles in both the Cage Warriors and UFC fighting promotions. During his younger years, he started his athletic career by taking up football and boxing, eventually competing in amateur MMA before turning professional.

As of the 19th of July 2021, he is the #9 ranked in the UFC lightweight rankings, the division in which he is currently fighting. He has also performed in professional boxing, debuting against Floyd Mayweather in the second highest-selling PPV boxing match in history, which sold 4.3 million PPV buys. He is officially the biggest draw in MMA history, headlining 5 out of the 7 highest-selling UFC PPV events. The following of which are listed below:

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor: 2,400,000 PPV buys

UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2: 1,650,000 PPV buys

UFC 257: Poirer vs. McGregor 2: 1,600,00 PPV buys

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: 1,500,000 PPV buys

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor: 1,400,000 PPV buys

UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor: 1,300,000 PPV buys

In September 2018, Conor McGregor also launched his own Irish Whiskey brand, “Proper No. Twelve” in Ireland and the United States. The whiskey is named after Dublin 12, the Crumlin neighborhood in which McGregor grew up. After a reportedly successful first year, the brand expanded to the UK, Australia, Russia, Canada, and New Zealand in 2019. McGregor then sold his majority stake in the company in 2021 to Proximo Spirits, for a deal worth an estimated $600 million.

Other business endeavors of McGregor include the founding of his own promotion company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, as well as a fashion partnership with the tailoring brand David August. He also has a media house named The Mac Life, his social media accounts have amassed tens of millions of followers and he has his own conditioning program, F.A.S.T. Also known for living an opulent lifestyle, Conor has bought and invested in a large number of luxury houses and cars, snapshots of which can be seen all over his social media accounts.

One of these investments includes the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Casino watch, a timepiece that features a tiny working roulette wheel of which only 88 were made. Whether or not McGregor is a big fan of betting himself is unclear, but he is undoubtedly expected to be part of more gambling-worthy fights in the next years, even though he is currently recovering from injury. Either way, until he gets back to competing, there are many other MMA fighters worth betting on. If some of those results end up disappointing you, this list of the fastest withdrawal casinos definitely won’t. There you’ll be able to pick from a handpicked expert selection of instant withdrawal casinos so that you can find the best payouts from only the most secure sites. Every casino’s customer service has also been evaluated so that only those with the best support teams are included.

Early Life and Family

Conor McGregor was born in Crumlin, Dublin on the 14th of July 1988. He is the son of Tony and Margaret McGregor, and was mainly raised in Crumlin. He attended Irish language schools in his youth, which is where he developed a passion for sport, initially playing football at the Lourdes Celtic Football Club. He then took up boxing at the Crumlin Boxing Club at the age of 12, in order to increase his confidence and to be able to protect himself against bullies.

His family moved to Lucan, Dublin in 2006, where McGregor began a plumbing apprenticeship. However, while in Lucan, he met future UFC fighter Tom Egan, and began focusing his time and training on MMA. Conor McGregor made his MMA debut on the 17th of February 2007, at the age of 18 in the Irish Ring of Truth. He won via a first-round technical knockout (TKO), which led to him turning professional after the fight and being signed by the Irish Cage of Truth promotion. He then signed at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin in 2008, training under John Kavanaugh, who remains his coach to this day.

His family also includes two sisters, Aoife and Erin, and since 2008 he has been in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin. Together the couple has a son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr, and a daughter Croia McGregor.

Net Worth

As mentioned above, Conor McGregor’s, net worth of $180 million makes him the highest-paid athlete in the world. However, where does this money actually come from? Check the list below to see the full breakdown of all his current earnings as of August 2021:

Salary and winnings: $22 million.

Endorsements: $158 million.

Conor McGregor Career and Milestones

The athletic career of Conor McGregor is one of the most famous and successful ones of all time. Although he is still an active fighter, his accomplishments have already earned him a certified spot in the UFC hall of fame. Below is a list of his most notable career milestones: