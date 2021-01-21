To be connected sounds excellent. It means being in constant contact with everyone and being constantly surrounded by people, without the need to meet live at all. It is a special benefit that suits us all today as we need to maintain physical distance from other people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can write to whomever you want, you can post a thought, song, video, an interesting fact, or simply recall memories from days, months and years by posting a picture from the family album. The possibilities are excellent and there are many, we just need to use them.

We can do that virtually, on one of the social networks. If you look at social networks you will see that they are very popular. Each of them has close to a billion users or more during the pandemic because that’s the only way to stay connected. There is a large selection of networks that people are members of. Each of them offers its own different offer and option. For example, if you are a fan of photos and short video content, you will join Instagram, if you want to talk more from a business aspect and meet many collaborators, business like-minded people, or maybe future partners, then you will join LinkedIn, and if you want one that is a mix of texting, pictures, videos, statuses, stories, short online polls and all you can do with friends, co-workers, and people you know then your choice will be Twitter and Facebook.

Which one should we choose? Hmmm, a difficult question … Both networks offer a profile where you can show yourself, with your data, photo, and cover image, you can write something about yourself, write posts, share links to sites, post videos, pictures, get involved live and share something with your friends, comment and leave a like or fave on someone’s post and then share it, and of course – both networks have a large number of followers. Almost everything is the same, and yet different. But we have a solution! Why not create a Twitter profile and link it to your Facebook profile? This way you will best share the content, and you will be able to increase the number of followers or friends on both networks, an option that if you are interested you can read more and increase the number of followers and friends on this network. How to connect Twitter and Facebook profiles? This is an easy question to which we know the answer, and on this occasion, we will share it with you in the continuation of this article.

Before you start the process of merging or synchronizing your profiles on these two social networks, you will need to make sure that you have profiles on both of them. If you do not have an profile, we would advise you to create one on the network on which you have not created an profile so far, and the procedure is easy and simple. All you need to do is have an active email address, phone number, and basic information. And if you already have your user profile on both networks, then for you the procedure of synchronization and connection of these two profiles can begin.

This is the first official step you need to take. The first thing you need to do is sign up for the Twitter page. You can do this by typing www.twitter.com into your browser. When the Twitter web address on your device is activated, you will need to enter your username or the email address with which you are connected to this network and enter the password of your profile. Just be careful about the password, because it must be strong enough and contain uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers so that it is not so easy to crack. Log in to your profile and follow the next steps. You can also do this from the mobile app on Twitter.

3. Go to your profile settings

When you get your homepage, ie Twitter line, in the upper right corner you will need to click on your profile picture and after clicking on it you will get a list of the following options: Profile, Lists, Moments, Twitter Ads, Analytics, Settings & Privacy, Help Center, Keyboard Shortcuts, and Log Out. You will need to select the Settings option which will take you to your profile settings. You can also do this from the mobile app on Twitter by tapping on your photo, getting the same number and sorting options, and then selecting Settings.

4. Select the Apps section

When you enter the settings that exist for your Twitter account you will see a long list of settings offered by the creators of this social network. So you will come across the options for Web Notifications, Find Friends, Mutual Profiles, Mutated Words, Blocked Profiles, Widgets, Your Twitter data, Accessibility, and Apps. You will need to select the Apps option from all these offered options which will take you to the next step.

When the Apps section opens you will get many options. You will get the option to connect with several social networks, among which the most popular, and among them is the social network Facebook. Click on the connection sign next to the Facebook logo. A window will open from that social network in which you will need to log in by entering your email address or mobile phone number and your password. After entering this data, click on the login button. When you press that button, Facebook will ask you for consent, ie you will have to agree that you allow it to synchronize data from Facebook and Twitter. By accepting this request you will be able to connect the two profiles. The mission is successful!

It is easy to stay connected with loved ones through one profile, but it is difficult to be connected to everyone through two profiles, so someone remembered that the profiles can be merged, ie there is synchronization between them. The steps are easy, and if you are reading us at the moment, you have seen for yourself. The mission was successful, you have connected profiles, and now is the time to continue your activity on these networks. Have fun!