Conflicting Reports Have Cleveland Cavaliers Trading

There have been several notable trades involving 2019 NBA draft picks, and the No. 5 selection could be the next to move. It is no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers are open to trading the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft. However, with the wine and gold soon on the clock, it is still unclear whether Koby Altman and the company will remain or change.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics all have interest in the pick. But the offers haven’t been worth it, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.

If Cleveland picks No. 5, the team will go for Vanderbilt University Darius Garland

He played only five games for the Commodores last season. Due to a meniscus injury suffered at the end of November, with an average of 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in elite shooting marks of 53.7 percent in total and 47.8 percent from beyond the arch.

Minnesota is targeting a point guard

The Timberwolves were promoted on Thursday, they traded No. 11. And big man Dario Saric for the Phoenix Suns in exchange for No. 6.

It is known that Minnesota is targeting a point guard, and given the discrepancy between the alleged second choice General Ja Morant and Garland compared to other prospects in their position, it is possible that team president, Gersson Rosas, may still be working with the Cavaliers.

The Bulls, who are in seventh place, are also targeting a point guard. Although they would also prefer Garland, Coby White of North Carolina, it would make sense for Chicago if the team decided to stop rather than move forward.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, apparently, tried to trade for the No. 4 pick before the New Orleans Pelicans sent him to the Atlanta Hawks, who will reportedly select Virginia striker DeAndre Hunter.

What the Cavaliers are looking for, and if Boston is willing to pay that price, remains to be seen. Selections 8, 17 and 35 were enough as a structure for an agreement between the Pelicans and the Hawks.

Would 14, 20 and 22 be enough to reach number 5? Would the Celtics include the Memphis Grizzlies or Jaylen Brown in an agreement?

Presumably, the selection of Brown and the Grizzlies are off the table, but other selections could be in play as the Celtics will look for pack selections and get a player with star potential instead of three rookies from the middle of the class draft.

The Bulls would be moving up two spots, but this could be worth it to get the specific player they want. Conversely, the Celtics don’t have any selection higher than No. 14 but also have Nos. 20 and 22 pick to help complete a deal.

Final Words

If Cleveland sticks to the national team, the Cavs could determine who is the best player left out of Williamson-Morant-Barrett in Garland. The question is whether he could play in the same defense zone with Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2018, Collin Sexton. This lack of adjustment could convince the team to make an exchange regardless of talent.