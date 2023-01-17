13 Signs You Should Call Commercial Pest Control Immediately: What are the health risks?

Pests can quickly become a nuisance in commercial buildings, infesting spaces and disrupting your customers or business operations. From rodents to insects, there are many signs that indicate it is time to call a professional pest control service. Detrimental effects from pests can add up over time, affecting the safety of your employees, customers, and property.

To help protect your business from costly damages or disease-carrying vermin, recognizing the evidence that pests are present is key to taking early action.

Signs of Infestation

Determining the signs of a pest infestation is key to eliminating the problem quickly. Allowing an infestation to become more established can result in serious structural damage and contamination of food in your home or business.

Some warning signs that you may have a potential problem include:

Seeing droppings

Damaged wood and furniture

Gnaw marks on wood

Foul odors coming from wall voids or other areas of the structure

Finding nests

Other indications include:

A general increase of pests at specific times throughout the year

Hearing noises such as squeaking, crawling, scurrying, or chewing

Unexplained staining

Sticky surfaces near cracks or crevices because of pest activity

Webbing near water sources such as pipes drains and sinks

Gnawing on walls/lying on paper

Seeing smoke-like trails throughout walls where ants have chewed pathways through insulation spaces

Finding insects entering homes in large numbers searching for food

If you suspect any sign of an infestation, contact commercial pest control immediately. To do so, you can click here. Experts are trained to address any environmental conditions conducive to pests with environmentally friendly products tailored to fit your needs. Knowledgeable professionals can assess what species is present, how long they’ve been there, and how large the infestation has become – thereby using their expertise to decide where treatment should be applied for maximum effectiveness.

Common Types of Pests Requiring Professional Control

For small infestations in the home, treating the problem yourself can be very effective. However, there are times when it’s best to call in a professional pest control expert. Problems can range from minor infestations inside an office building to the complete extermination of an entire warehouse or factory. There are several different types of pests that may require professional attention, including bees, rodents, birds, and insects.

Bees: In some cases, bee colonies can become too large to handle safely. Swarm removal or the extermination of bee nests should never be attempted without the help of a professional service with the necessary equipment and training.

Rodents: Rats and mice require special treatment because they are capable of carrying diseases and parasites that could endanger humans as well as cause serious structural damage due to their chewing habits. They may also carry fleas which also need to be taken care of by a professional service.

Birds: Bird infestations can occur both inside and outside buildings, posing serious health and safety risks due to their droppings which can cause diseases like salmonella if not treated properly. Professional bird control is essential for removing these pests from your property and preventing re-infestation in the future.

Insects: Cockroaches, ants, wasps, and other insects can rapidly spread throughout an entire facility if not taken care of right away by professionals with the right equipment who understand how to target specific insect populations effectively while minimizing any disruption to business operations or damage to property.

Health Risks of an Infestation

Having pests in your home or business can cause a variety of different health problems, so it’s important to know the signs that you might need professional help. Pests have the potential to cause diseases, provoke allergic reactions, and even contaminate food, so taking swift action can help you avoid any long-term damage.

Certain pests can also spread a range of infectious diseases such as Salmonella, Campylobacteriosis, and E. coli as well as allergies including asthma and skin rashes caused by cockroaches or dust mites. Furthermore, rodents like rats and mice are capable of carrying a number of parasites that could jeopardize the health of everyone in the building if they infest it.

These are just some examples demonstrating why it is essential to call pest control at the earliest sign of an infestation before it causes serious damage to your property or threatens your health in any way.

Benefits of Hiring Professionals

The many benefits of investing in professional pest control services far outweigh the hassle and cost associated with DIY treatments. Not only can an experienced exterminator identify the pest or infestation problem accurately, but they also have access to a range of specialized products and solutions that effectively eradicate a wide range of pests, from rodents to birds to bees.

Professional exterminators are equipped with the most advanced technologies, such as infrared thermometers, to detect the source of infestations quickly and accurately. They will even perform preventive services to ensure your home continues to remain resistant to re-infestation in the long term.

Professionals are trained in specific areas and follow safety protocols set out by governing bodies, from handling hazardous materials safely to taking measures for the proper disposal of waste. Professional pest management ensures that your family’s health is not affected by any potentially dangerous products used during their services.

Additionally, professional personnel will provide guidance on matters like preventing future infestations in your home environment as well as practical tips for keeping pests away throughout the year. Trained exterminators are also knowledgeable about potential food allergens that may be present among certain types of pests which would require special protocols when conducting sanitation services within a home or commercial space.

Conclusion

A pest infestation can cause serious damage to your business, so it is important to be aware of signs that you may need commercial pest control services. If you have noticed any of the signs mentioned in this article, it is time to take action and call a professional pest control company as soon as possible. Don’t wait for the problem to become worse or spread further; take steps now and protect your business from potential harm caused by pests!