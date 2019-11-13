How WWE fans went crazy after seeing CM Punk on Fox?

Are you a WWE fan & following it closely in recent years? Well, then here’s some good news for you to be happy about.

Voice of the Voiceless is back. Yeah! CM Punk, a wrestler who became a household name in WWE because of his Pipebombs. Here’s all you need to know about his return to WWE:

What’s the Matter?

On Nov. 12, 2019, the 4th episode of WWE Backstage show on Fox shocked pro wrestling by revealing the signing of CM Punk. A few days back, it was reported that FOX interviewed CM Punk for a role in the new show airing on Fox. However, Fox didn’t sign at that time.

Now, all of a sudden, they have CM Punk is there at the ending of the show. Here’s what he said, “Just when you thought you knew the answers, I changed the culture.”

Here is a clip of how Renee Young surprised everyone:

Here’s How WWE Fans Reacted to the News

Look at how fans reacted after seeing former WWE superstar CM Punk on Fox:

1. Shocking Reaction

Adam Cole & Samoa Joe’s reactions should tell you everything you need to know… #CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/KxLNfisYA9 — Jason Jimenez (@xxJasonJxx) November 13, 2019

2. Taking a dig at AEW Fanboys

AEW fanboys waking up to the reality that they’re never gonna get #CMPunk…. 😂#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/59EZlpOADO — Smarkwerks (@smarkwerks) November 13, 2019

3. True Indeed

How good it was to hear cult of personality again #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/FJDAs7iLH7 — Mr.Mystic (@Triassic_Ranger) November 13, 2019

4. WWE trolled haters?

Some people said it would never happen!!! What does everyone think about CM Punk being on WWE TV again?#WWE #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/DVqshZ1Blt — Ramsey Sidawi 🎙 (@WWERamsey) November 13, 2019

5. Get ready to witness insane Pro Wrestling

CM Punk will be on WWE Programming in 2019. Yes, you heard that right! Wrestling this year has officially become insane 🤯@WWEonFOX #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/PLpfS3Bihx — The Ring Generals (@RingGenerals1) November 13, 2019

6. Is Vince McMahon a Satan?

Look. I know it’s a contract with Fox and not the actual WWE BUT #CMPunk signing on the do anything with the WWE name on it is proof Vince actually is Satan. I welcome any other explanation for the things he manages to pull off. — FrankVonFrankenstein (@DDMD2K) November 13, 2019

7. Best in the World

“Look in my eyes, what do you see?” Guess who’s back on WWE TV! Oh man, as I’ve been waiting for this moment. Sure, he isn’t joining WWE as a wrestler this moment in time, but just to see him appear WWE TV is HUGE. Best. In. The. World. #CMPunk https://t.co/fiO1tmiqS3 — Raza Awais (@MRazaAwais) November 13, 2019

8. Punk Vs Lesnar

How long til we see this image again? PUNK VS LESNAR is the money match for Mania,He is the star that they dont have and in ring can match https://t.co/G4pVBXKpJl‘s clobberin’ time!#CMPunk #BestInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/P5SD8CjcAn — T.A.F.K.A.P (@gallowgate13) November 13, 2019

9. Waiting for the Chicago Pop

His entry music made me shede A tear

He’s back at survivor series in chicago man it’s gonna be amazing I can’t fucking believe it…

❤❤#CMPunk — Govind Katiyar (@govindmagix) November 13, 2019

10. It doesn’t matter what you think

Why is everyone excited to see #CMPunk back? Remember how he talked shit about pro wrestling and being a dick to others? — Marti the Fozzyholic (@Fozzyholics) November 13, 2019

Frequently Asked Questions | CM Punk on Fox

Q – Is he back as a Wrestler?

A – No. However, if the money is right, we might see him fighting in the WWE ring.

Q – Who hired him – WWE or FOX?

A – To make sure their new partnership works well with WWE; Fox has hired CM PUNK to boost the viewership of their latest WWE Backstage show on Fox.

Q – What’s the role of CM Punk on Fox?

A – CM will be an analyst in the show hosted by Renee Young.

Final Words

After seeing CM Punk on Fox, for a moment I was speechless. For a long time in a while, I didn’t knew what to say. With CM Punk on Fox, one thing is sure, next week the watching of WWE Backstage on FOX in jump to a new height. That’s all for now. Do let me know what was your reaction after finding out about CM Punk on Fox Sports.