How WWE fans went crazy after seeing CM Punk on Fox?

November 13, 2019 Govind Dhiman Entertainment, Sports 0

Are you a WWE fan & following it closely in recent years? Well, then here’s some good news for you to be happy about.

Voice of the Voiceless is back. Yeah! CM Punk, a wrestler who became a household name in WWE because of his Pipebombs. Here’s all you need to know about his return to WWE:

What’s the Matter?

On Nov. 12, 2019, the 4th episode of WWE Backstage show on Fox shocked pro wrestling by revealing the signing of CM Punk. A few days back, it was reported that FOX interviewed CM Punk for a role in the new show airing on Fox. However, Fox didn’t sign at that time.

Now, all of a sudden, they have CM Punk is there at the ending of the show. Here’s what he said, “Just when you thought you knew the answers, I changed the culture.”

Here is a clip of how Renee Young surprised everyone:

Here’s How WWE Fans Reacted to the News

Look at how fans reacted after seeing former WWE superstar CM Punk on Fox:

1. Shocking Reaction

2. Taking a dig at AEW Fanboys

3. True Indeed

4. WWE trolled haters?

 

5. Get ready to witness insane Pro Wrestling

6. Is Vince McMahon a Satan?

7. Best in the World

8. Punk Vs Lesnar

9. Waiting for the Chicago Pop

10. It doesn’t matter what you think

Frequently Asked Questions | CM Punk on Fox

Q – Is he back as a Wrestler?

A – No. However, if the money is right, we might see him fighting in the WWE ring.

Q – Who hired him – WWE or FOX?

A – To make sure their new partnership works well with WWE; Fox has hired CM PUNK to boost the viewership of their latest WWE Backstage show on Fox.

Q – What’s the role of CM Punk on Fox?

A – CM will be an analyst in the show hosted by Renee Young.

Final Words

After seeing CM Punk on Fox, for a moment I was speechless. For a long time in a while, I didn’t knew what to say. With CM Punk on Fox, one thing is sure, next week the watching of WWE Backstage on FOX in jump to a new height. That’s all for now. Do let me know what was your reaction after finding out about CM Punk on Fox Sports.

