Nowadays, a lot of people use cannabis-based products to treat any of the numerous conditions that they face. Since it is now legal in some states, cannabis merchandise has never been more accessible. There are dispensaries in every area, so all one needs is to find the right product and purchase it.

However, there is one problem. Unfortunately, many employers require their future workers to take a drug test, and in case they fail it, the chances are that they won’t get the job regardless of their experience and qualification. In addition, many of them also have to take a random test, which can be quite harmful to one’s career.

When faced with this problem, you have two options. You can either choose to go with synthetic urine or, on the other hand, opt for a natural detox process. Obviously, the latter is a better choice, but the trick with this one is that it can take days, if not weeks, the time that you do might not have.

Nevertheless, there is a new detox drink on the market called Clear Choice Rescue Cleanse. In this article, we are going to introduce you to this product, talk about its ingredients, and tell you why you should give it a try.

What is Clear Choice Rescue Cleanse?

As already stated, it is a detox drink that has been on the market for a few years now. Many people swear by it calling it “the best detox drink on the market”. The fact that it has become so well-known lately and that there are more and more satisfied customers should tell you enough about its effectiveness. The mix of all the ingredients, which we will discuss later on, and the unique formula, help your body get rid of all the toxins fairly quickly, and the best part is that it is completely natural.

This product comes in two sizes – the 17oz and the 32oz bottle, which is, according to MedSignals, the recommended one since it is effective for people who weigh over 200 lbs. Naturally, the small bottle is cheaper, but keep in mind that it will take 72 hours to cleanse your body, so if you don’t have enough time on your hand, you should definitely go with the bigger packaging.

What are the ingredients?

The first thing that we should mention is that this product contains Vitamin B complex, which doesn’t only serve as a detoxifying ingredient, but it is also a natural antioxidant. Furthermore, another powerful antioxidant that helps your body remove all the toxins is juniper berry extract, while milk thistle seed extract improves your liver function. The dandelion root extract accelerates the detox process, and other natural ingredients include turmeric root, corn silk, ligustrum berry, licorice root extract, and so on.

All of these ingredients are listed on the packaging, which is a great advantage if you ask us. This way, you have the opportunity to get familiar with the product in great detail, and also investigate each one of these if you want to know what their benefits are exactly.

Another thing, since this product is rich in magnesium and other important minerals, it will compensate for the loss of these, and therefore, ensure their optimal levels in your system.

How does it work?

Put in layman’s terms, this drink influences certain processes in your body that enable it to flush out all the toxins. The above-listed ingredients that have the antioxidant effect remove the toxins from your blood, which are later filtered by your liver and kidneys, and eventually expelled through urine. This means that you will have to pee often for a few hours after you have started the detox process. Upon drinking this, you will be able to successfully pass the drug test in only a few hours.

How to use it?

In order to be certain that you will get the best out of this product, it is of crucial importance to follow the instruction carefully. We are going to explain each of the steps in great detail, but keep in mind that if you skip one of these, you will probably not benefit from this detox drink.

First of all, you have to avoid cannabis in any form, as well as alcohol and nicotine for at least 72 hours before the drug test. What’s more, the same thing goes for junk and fatty food, so you will have to eat healthily for a few days.

Next, it is advised to take this drink on an empty stomach. This means that you cannot eat anything for a few hours beforehand. This is the best way to ensure that the detox process will be effective since there the digestion process won’t come in the way.

Moreover, make sure to shake the bottle for 15 seconds before taking a drink. Another interesting and important thing – you should not drink the entire 32oz bottle at once. Instead, you should do it over the course of 15 minutes.

After you are done, fill the bottle with water, shake it again, drink the content over another 15 minutes.

We have already mentioned this, but you will feel the need to pee quite frequently after taking this drink. Generally speaking, you will have to go to the bathroom at least three times in the first hour.

Finally, there is another important thing that you need to know. After this detox process is completed, you will have around 5 hours of “clear zone”. What does this mean? While basically, during this time period, you will be able to pass the drug test successfully. After this time expires, the toxins will begin to re-enter your system, which will significantly increase the chances of you failing the test if you take it after the “clear zone” has passed.

Due to this reason, you should be strategic when it comes to the detox process. Make sure to calculate the time your body will need to filter out the toxins according to the time you will be taking the test. Also, don’t forget to stay off cannabis for at least three days before the test.