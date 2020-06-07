Classroom of the Elite: All the Recent Updates

Due to the enormous liking of light novel series, many light novels have been converted into manga and anime series like other movies.

Following the trend, another light novel also has been converted into anime series. The name of the series is the Classroom of the Elite.

In this article, you will get to know about all the recent updates the series and its second season(Release date, characters, plot). So, to gather all the information, stay tuned till the end.

Let me brief you about the novel.

Classroom of the Elite

It is a Japanese light novel series. The novel series is written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaka Tomos. Its exciting plot and features drew the attention of the viewers. The story revolves around the school going boy named Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who is in D-standard and likes isolation and always prefers staying alone.

High Chances of Second Season

There is a high chance for the season of the series to return because light novel on which it is made still has a lot of sections left that to be adapted into anime.

Moreover, the first season of the series only includes three chapters so, there is enough material available for the second season.

Season 1

Season 1 began on July 12, 2017, and ended on September 27, 2017. Only three sections of the novel were adapted in the form of series. Season first has 12 episodes. If you haven’t watched these series yet, you can stream it on Crunchyroll.

You can even stream it on Netflix…..yes, it is now available on Netflix for all the followers.

Now, let’s proceeds to season 2 updates that you were waiting for so long.

Season 2

The viewers appreciated season 1, and they are excepting Season 2, but there is no official notification regarding the same, but still, it excepted to launch soon.

The season second is excepted to launch at the end of 2020 or early in 2021. Till now, the creators do not yet announce the released date. Some storylines of the second series are published yet, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Characters of Season 2

There is no information from the makers; still, we are excepting some additional characters according to the novel. Somehow the characters remain the same. Some of its characters are:

Kiyotaka Ayanokouji

Suzune Horikita

Kikyo Kushida

Airi Sakura

Kei Karuizawa

Yōsuke Hirata

Rokusuke Kouenji

Ken Sudo

Kohei Katsuragi

Arisu Sakayanagi

Sae Chabashira

Kakeru Ryuuen

Honami Ichinose

The plot of the Season 2

It is excepted that season 4 will follow Volume 4. The story will likely be continued where it left, so in next season there will be group battles, and this time, all the students will be separated most probably in 12 groups. This time their intelligence will be checked as they have to identify who is the leader of the other groups. Moreover, they will a lot of surprises for you by the creators. The second season will be more appealing and relishing for you.

