4 Classic Horror Movies to watch out in Halloween 2019

It’s Halloween, what you’ll do this year? Dress up like a scary clown or your favorite superhero? However, if you’re not interested in either of them then there what you can do to make your Halloweens scary as hell.

Well, you can spend this year’s Halloween by watching some of the science fiction & supernatural fiction horror movies. Now, confused about which one movie to watch? Well, here are my top picks of horror movies for this year’s Halloween:

The Exorcist

Every year several horror movies release at the box office but few of them earn the tag of the iconic movie. Well, with 8/10 IMDB ratings, the exorcist is one such movie that will scare your heart out. Released way back in 1973, the movie became one of the most profitable horror movies of all time.

After watching this movie several times, one thing that I can bet is this movie will scare the hell out of your bravery. Even after 46 years, the Exorcist will not disappoint you this Halloween.

The Evil Dead

Oh Man! The evil dead is one of the intense films that I have ever seen in my life. With the release of the movie, it has set an excellent example of how one can create a masterpiece by taking a small amount of money.

Now, as far as the storyline of the movie is considered, it’s a story that revolves around a group of friends who decides to spend a weekend at a cabin in the woods. That’s where they unleashed the fury of dark forces by mistake. I know the storyline is quite simple but with the addition of amazing creativity & variation, the movie will haunt you in your dreams.

In fact, the USP of the evil dead movie lies within its spooky atmosphere and mood, and the creepy cinematography.

The Shining

Dark, Disturbing & Mysterious. That’s how I would be describing the masterpiece by Stanley Kubrick. In the list of my favorite horror movies, the shining has a special place in my heart. This movie has several quotable moments & unforgettable scenes that have strongly affected my life over the years.

The Shining movie tells the story of a recovering alcoholic Jack Torrance. He takes care of the Overlook Hotel in the winter.

Don’t assume this hotel to be like any other normal one. It has a disturbing past that unfolds throughout the film. In the movie, you will witness Jack going on a murderous spree.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Released in 1974 within the budget of $90,000, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was & is a classic horror movie of all time. To date, 7 more movies are released under the same series. However, one thing I can bet, you won’t find any of the more horrendous than the 1st part. Here is the list of movies that were followed by the classic movie of all time, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2(1986). Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990). Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003 Remake). The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006). Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013). Leatherface (2017).

As you can see, these 7 more movies have released under the franchise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. However, for me, none of them can beat the excellence of the original movie.

Final Words

That’s all for now. These are some of the classic horror movies that you can watch this year’s Halloween. Have you seen these movies before then do let me know how you liked them in the comments section below? Make sure to not spoil the movie of others who haven’t watch the movie. Till then I’m off to deciding what I’ll be wearing in this year’s Halloween.