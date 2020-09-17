Chronicles of Social Media: Blessings and Curses

Humankind is a social species. We always lived in families, families in small groups, groups formed tribe so on and so forth. The urge to socialize is genetic and evolved as a tool for survival. Over time, socializing gave numerous opportunities for civic growth. Individual identity and national identity based on social group one is a part. The question of identity has baffled human beings; the urge to be relevant and unique pushed humans to even wars so that their identity can live on. Almost every human being craves for status and fame.

Fast forward to 2020, the need for social identity is fulfilled by the various online platform. An estimated 45% of the global population is now using smartphones that cater to a score of social media platforms. Now people can control their identity via social media platforms; you post what you want people to see and create an image of your self that suits well with your ideals. This practice is prevalent in teenagers. They make a persona that differs from reality and generates a brand for themselves. Mark Zuckerberg CEO Facebook on identity states,

“Think about what people are doing on Facebook today. They’re keeping up with their friends and family, but they’re also building an image and identity for themselves, which in a sense is their brand. They’re connecting with the audience that they want to connect to. It’s almost a disadvantage if you’re not on it now.” – Mark Zuckerberg

Social media has revolutionized human interaction; it’s easier than ever to keep in touch with your loved ones. Sharing pictures on social apps like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram allows people to reach out to whom they want.

Platforms like Twitter have given voice to ordinary people who remained unheard of. People can directly reach out to leaders. Millions of examples are pass through our feeds where people directly criticize the leading political, entertainment, sports, and cultural figures. CEO of Digital Royalty, Amy sums it up as,

“Social media is the ultimate equalizer. It gives a voice and a platform to anyone willing to engage.” -Amy jo Martin

One major positive of social media is the way it has revolutionized the small and upcoming businesses. Ecommerce websites are getting popular day by day. Small scale businesses have progressed into larger organizations in digital ecosystems. Social media marketing can help you target that particular audience if you want to launch a product for a specific audience. You can make your e-commerce website stand out by using these tips.

Social networking websites are now producing millions of jobs globally. Facebook introduced features to aid startups in growing. LinkedIn revolutionized the way professionals presented themselves and helped youth in learning in-demand skills via its online courses. Companies post jobs on LinkedIn, and recruitment is made easy. In 2015, only Facebook claimed that it created 4.5 million jobs. The numbers increase significantly when companies related to social media marketing are included.

Social media influences everyone differently; it has become a source of getting news and updates on what’s happening around the globe. Crafty and creative people can build their audience and promote their craft using these stages. Social media influencers are earning hefty paychecks via online promotions and hosting advertisements on their profiles.

Education-related social platforms like Quora are proving to be a worthy alternative to the physical approach of seeking answers. A simple question post can get an answer from specialists around the globe. This is hugely aiding for students from underdeveloped countries. Instagram dissertation topics are now making a way in doctoral studies focused on online interactions.

The role of social media has emerged in a keen optimistic manner during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study published in Cambridge by Essay lab, emergency response teams can identify worst-hit areas by analyzing social media data. Discussing the public health implications in the face of a crisis, Muniz-Rodríguez concludes in his research article,

“Social media helps with timely dissemination of information; individual users and official media accounts are among those with the highest reach in social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook. These identified characteristics present an opportunity for emergency management agencies. Individuals look to share information from official sources, and by maintaining a highly active account, warnings and official information can be shared by the users. Social media sites offer the option of sharing videos or photos of the areas affected by the natural disaster allowing those witnessing the event from other countries to gather information, organize help, and volunteer efforts. Official emergency management agencies can also take advantage of this feature.”

Where there are pros, there are cons. Social media has given blatant freedom to its users. On the one hand, social media helps in dissipating information to masses. There is a curse to this freedom as well. Fake news and opinion-shaping are spreading at a drastic pace. Political organization fund campaigns on social sites to fuel rage, anger, and despair amongst people. Studies show that social media influenced American elections.

Social media addiction is driving a generation into depression. Harmful use of social platforms causes mental health issues and forces youth to believe in a false ideal. Detrimental effects are observed in social media addicts’ real lives, often suffering from anxiety, ADHD, depression, and a decline in academic performance.

Cyberbullying is another menace that social media brought with it. Where it offers freedom of expression, other users are seen ridiculing and even bullying. Meme culture further promoted cyberbullying, leading to tragic depressive episodes among teens at the receiving end. Data theft and leaking it online is another crime that forced affected individuals to take the extreme measure. One such example is quoted in The New Yorker article by Nausicaa Renner.

Using smartphone devices during driving to check on social sites is evolving as a significant cause of accidents. Studies suggest that using a smartphone during meals can adversely affect your health. Similarly, mobile phone addiction and wrong use of social media can ruin your personal life.

Life now is more or less dependent on social media, and we need to develop a reliable approach to the utilization of technology. Responsible use of social media is imperative to enhance its positive impacts on human civilization and removing borders between people. Governments need to apply cybercrime laws to protect citizens from digital crimes strictly. And more importantly, one needs to be responsible for using these services.