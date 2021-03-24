Choosing a Graphics Card for Games 2021: Selection Guide

If you love gaming, a thought to upgrade your amateur rig to a professional level might have come once in a while. Our advice is to start with your graphics card. If you don’t know much about video cards and have wondered where to find the best graphics card for games, you have come to the right place.

The graphics processing unit, shortly GPU or a video card, is a piece of hardware responsible for rendering pictures and videos. The GPU usually comes in two types: an integrated one that is inseparable from the motherboard or a discrete one that can be easily moved around and, therefore, upgraded. The latter is usually more powerful because it has no space restrictions and its own cooling system.

On your way to the superb video card, you might have found various gaming rig reviews on Insider.Games or tips on choosing a proper screen that matches the video card you have already bought. If you still wonder which GPU is the best for your computer, make yourself comfortable and dig into the list of the best discrete video cards we have prepared.

1. MSI Radeon RX 580

The top-notch model fairly takes first place in our review. Because 2021 games like Hitman 3 and Outriders are fast-paced, a high-quality GPU becomes a must for your gaming experience. Designed specially for gamers, the model has a 14nm FinFET technology, 144 texture units, a TDP of 185 W, and 32 ROPs to ensure a faster response time and higher efficiency.

The card is good for 1080p resolution gaming, supporting such dynamic masterpieces as Resident Evil 7, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Battlefield 1. This graphics card reaches up to 75 FPS, which is 20-25 FPS higher in comparison to other Radeon models. For instance, while playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the model reaches 40 FPS on average with a minimum of 16 units on-screen.

RX 580 benchmark indicates the highest temperature of 60 degrees, while the memory size is 8 GB — all decent characteristics of a good-quality video card. But the most pleasant thing about MSI Radeon RX 580 is that it comes in a $190-210 price range while easily making a startling virtual reality a part of your gaming experience.

2. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Another great option for dropping a high-end piece into your computer set. Perfect for 1080p Full HD resolution and 1440p Quad HD resolution, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti enhances high FPS rate, preventing pictures and animation from lagging and glitches. The model has 38 RT cores, 152 tensor cores, and a 256-bit interface — all the characteristics that ensure high efficiency.

For those who pay particular attention to ray tracing and DLSS, the video card has a G-Sync technology. If you have an averagely powerful CPU, the card works wonders: it minimizes the load times by offloading the processor.

The model has a metal frame, making it a lasting option for the fans of durability and all-in-one purchases.

In comparison to the top model in our list, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti falls in the $400-500 range. But if you want impressive visuals, this model is a great long-term investment.

3. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

It’s the most powerful but the most expensive option. The model has a 24 GB memory size, 10 496 CUDA cores, 82 RT cores, and 328 tensor cores. Like other models in the list, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 has a high-end DLSS and ray tracing. Altogether, it enables 8K gaming.

The power supply is around 1000 W, which is extremely high compared to other models ready to run smoothly on 200 W.

For streamers, the model suggests an innovative NVIDIA Broadcast. The feature filters the background noise during your playthrough sessions. If you are a fan of games that require constant communication among the players, the NVIDIA Broadcast will come in handy.

Unless you are a 3D artist who wants every pixel in DaVinci Resolve to be perfect, you may consider the other options in our list, all effective for amateur and professional gamers. But if you want to enter the world of 8K playing, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is ideal for you.

4. GeForce GTX 1660 Super

An option that truly falls within your budget if you want a great price-and-quality balance.

In fast-paced gaming, the model ensures the average of 41 FPS in Metro Exodus and 79 FPS in Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

6 GB of video memory and 14 Gbps speed enhance the performance compared to the model’s predecessors with 4 Gb and a 7-12 Gbps range.

A powerful entry-level graphics model, GeForce GTX 1660 Super has 1,408 CUDA cores, 88 texture units, and 48 ROP units, all ensuring high-quality rendering. However, the model does not have RT or tensor cores. Without these, you will not be able to turn advanced ray tracing features on. But at the end of the day, if you are an amateur who plays PC games just to chill out, GeForce GTX 1660 will not disappoint you.

The prices start at $229, which is a great deal for this trusty gaming companion.

5. RX 5500 XT 4GB

The graphics card will not deplete your financial resources but will please you with an average 60 FPS rate, 4 GB, and the innovative Navi architecture. That is sufficient for the majority of modern games. Like the other models listed in the review, RX 5500 XT 4GB has 1408 GPU cores, 32 ROPs, and 88 TMUs. Impressive? We bet!

The model is faster than its predecessors and consumes 130 W: good to know that the card is greedy on power.

The cooling system features two 90mm fans. If the temperature is lower than 50 degrees, the fans automatically power down, ensuring optimal performance, and run at full speed when the card is under a heavy load.

The model stands in the $170-190 price range, making it an affordable option for the new gamers who are saving for a more powerful chip.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to PC gaming, consider a high-end GPU that will serve you for years. The best video card will bring frictionless animations, mind-blowing rendering distances, and highly detailed environments into your daily gaming life. Without our list, where you can find the best graphics card for games, it would be quite easy to go for an overpriced model.