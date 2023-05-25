4 Factors to Consider When Choosing an AC System

Choosing the right AC system for your household is a crucial decision, impacting not only comfort but also energy usage and long-term costs. With so many factors to weigh in, it can be overwhelming trying to determine which AC unit will best suit your needs.

Continue reading to learn about the four essential factors to consider before committing to an AC system, ensuring that you make an informed decision that optimizes both efficiency and satisfaction.

After learning about these important factors, you should look into contacting your local HVAC company. If you live in Phoenix, AZ, you can check out this page to contact the team at Diamondback.

What Are The Key Factors That You Should Consider When Choosing An AC System?

Consider the size and capacity, energy efficiency, type of system, and maintenance costs when choosing an AC system that meets your needs.

1 — Size And Capacity

Selecting a system with the appropriate cooling capacity, which is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs) per hour, will ensure that your living spaces stay comfortable during hot summer months.

To determine the right size for your space, consider the square footage of each room you want to be cooled and other factors such as insulation quality, window placement, and ceiling height.

A professional HVAC technician can also help perform a detailed load calculation using industry standards from organizations like ACCA (Air Conditioning Contractors of America), ensuring accurate sizing tailored specifically for your home’s needs. Oversized AC units may cycle on and off frequently, leading to energy inefficiency and inadequate dehumidification, while undersized units may struggle to cool the space adequately.

2 — Energy Efficiency

Choosing an air conditioning system with high energy efficiency is critical for homeowners looking to save on their electricity bills. High-efficiency AC units consume less power, which ultimately translates into dollar savings over time.

Look for systems with SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings of 14 or higher, as these systems are proven to be highly efficient in both residential and commercial settings. Higher SEER ratings indicate better energy efficiency. It’s worth noting that energy-efficient AC units not only save money but also reduce the strain on the power grid and contribute to a greener environment by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to SEER ratings, look for ENERGY STAR® certified units, as they meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and can provide even greater energy savings.

3 — Type Of System

Another critical factor to consider when choosing an AC system is the type of system that best suits your needs. Various types of air conditioning systems are available, each with its own advantages and considerations.

Central air conditioning systems: These systems are best suited for larger homes that require cooling across multiple rooms through a network of ducts. They provide consistent and even cooling throughout the house and can be controlled by a thermostat.

Window units: These units are self-contained and installed directly into a window or a specially designed opening in a wall. They are suitable for cooling individual rooms and are relatively affordable and easy to install. However, they may obstruct the view and are not suitable for homes without compatible windows.

Ductless mini-split systems: These systems offer more targeted cooling options for specific areas or zones within the house without requiring complex ductwork installation. They consist of an outdoor compressor unit and one or more indoor air handlers mounted on the wall or ceiling. Ductless systems provide flexibility in temperature control for different areas of the home and can be more energy-efficient than central AC systems.

Portable AC units: These units are mobile and can be moved from room to room. They are ideal for cooling small spaces or as temporary cooling solutions. Portable AC units require venting through a window or wall, and their cooling capacity is typically lower compared to other types of systems.

Consider the layout of your home, your cooling needs, and any specific requirements or limitations when deciding on the type of AC system that will work best for you.

4 — Maintenance Costs

Maintenance costs are an important factor to consider when choosing an AC system. While it’s easy to get caught up in the initial cost of purchasing and installing a new unit, it’s crucial to also think about the long-term expenses associated with maintenance.

Regular servicing and upkeep can help extend the lifespan of your system and prevent costly breakdowns or repairs down the line. It’s important to understand the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and any specific requirements for your chosen AC system.

For instance, some units may have replaceable filters that need to be changed on a monthly basis, while others may require more extensive service from a professional technician. Additionally, keep in mind that regular maintenance is often required for warranty coverage to remain valid.

When considering maintenance costs, it’s advisable to research the availability of local HVAC technicians who are experienced in servicing the specific type of AC system you choose. Inquire about service packages or maintenance plans offered by HVAC companies, as these can provide cost-effective options for regular inspections, cleanings, and tune-ups.

Furthermore, it’s beneficial to select an AC system that uses readily available and affordable replacement parts. This can help reduce the costs associated with repairs or component replacements in the future. Additionally, consider the warranty coverage provided by the manufacturer. A comprehensive warranty can offer peace of mind and potentially save you from unexpected expenses.

Apart from maintenance costs, it’s important to factor in the noise levels of the AC system. Some systems may generate more noise than others, which can be disruptive, especially during nighttime or in quiet environments. Look for units that have low noise ratings or features specifically designed to minimize noise.

Lastly, don’t overlook the importance of professional installation. Proper installation is crucial for the optimal performance and efficiency of your AC system. Improper installation can lead to issues such as insufficient cooling, increased energy consumption, and even system malfunctions. Therefore, it’s recommended to hire a licensed HVAC professional who has the expertise and knowledge to ensure the system is installed correctly.

In conclusion, selecting the right AC system involves considering several factors: size and capacity, energy efficiency, type of system, maintenance costs, noise levels, and professional installation. By carefully evaluating these factors and seeking advice from HVAC professionals, you can make an informed decision that not only provides comfort but also maximizes energy savings and reduces long-term costs. Remember, investing in a reliable and efficient AC system is an investment in your home’s comfort and value.