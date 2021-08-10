10 Tips to Choose Hiking Boots For Your Next Trip

Hiking is one of the best ways to enjoy nature.

The benefits include it keeps your body fit by giving a total workout and also provides you with an opportunity to escape the city for at least a day, making hiking an activity that everyone should consider undertaking once in a while.

Choosing the right hiking boot plays a very important role when deciding on a hike.

10 Quick Tips to Choose a Good Hiking Boot

#1. Understand Your Needs

Hiking is a vigorous activity that requires the best gear. It is important to decide what you will be doing on your hiking trip and then choose the type of boot that meets those needs.

For instance, choosing a shoe for hiking trails may not be ideal as they are more suitable for city walks or short outdoor activities.

If you are choosing a hiking boot for a cold and freezing winter, it is important that the one you choose has enough insulation to keep your feet warm when exposed to snow or ice.

#2. Your Budget

Hiking boots can be very expensive and choosing a pair within your budget is not only wise but will also give you a chance to spend on other items that are equally important for hiking.

Buying the best-rated hiking boot under $50 is therefore advisable, check this out. Just because a product is cheap, doesn’t mean that it lacks quality.

In fact, choosing a hiking boot that is expensive doesn’t necessarily guarantee that it will provide you with quality service.

#3. Types of Hiking Boot You Need

There are three main types that are used for hiking.

They include:

Low-cut

Mid-cut

High-Cut

Decide which type you need depending on your trail type.

Low-cut hiking boots are the best for trails that involve a lot of walking such as jogging or pavement trekking.

Mid-cut hiking ones are also good for trails that require a lot of movement but more protection for your feet, such as rocky trails.

High-cut hiking ones are the most versatile type of boot and are good for almost all types of trails.

#4. Choose Waterproof Hiking Boots

As most hikers know, choosing waterproof ones not only makes them look good but also protects their feet from getting wet or even soaked when water gets on them.

Some mid and high-cut hiking boots are waterproof, but choosing a pair that is waterproof makes your feet dry from the elements.

Often you also need to choose a snake-proof boot because most hiking trails are rarely free from snakes and other venomous animals.

#5. Material Used

The type of material used to make your hiking boot is important and will determine the level of comfort you get from them as well as how long they can serve you before needing replacement.

Good hiking boots are made using leather, fabric, or a combination of both. Leather offers maximum durability while providing a high level of support for most hikers’ feet.

Fabrics work great for hikers who love to keep their feet dry because they do not absorb water. Fabrics are also good for people who hike on rainy days since they will ensure that your feet remain dry from the inside out.

#6. Weight of The Boot

The weight of the boot is also important and choosing light hiking ones will ensure that your feet do not get tired from too much movement.

Light hiking boots are best for people with wide feet because the extra space offers them enough room to move their toes freely.

#7. Lacing System

Most hiking boots have either Velcro or laces to secure them. The choice between laces and Velcro depends on personal preference, but choosing the right one that can be used to secure your feet for long hiking sessions is important.

Velcro is easy to use and more convenient as you will not need to untie your laces every time you want your boots off.

The downside of Velcro is that it wears out faster than laces, but this can be prevented by buying high-quality straps for your hiking boots. On the other hand, laces offer more stability than Velcro.

#8. Arch Support

Hiking boots are generally designed with a flat foundation that provides good support for your feet and arch.

However, choosing hiking boots with removable insoles is advisable because you can change them depending on the

type of trail you will be hiking on.

Protective insole inserts also protect your feet from getting any injuries such as blisters.

#9. Use The Right Sock

Choosing the right socks to wear with your hiking boots is as important as choosing the type of boot that you will use. The right sock for your boot ensures it fits its size and color.

#10. Try-On The Boot Before Purchase

It’s very important to try on your hiking boots before purchasing them as they might be uncomfortable when worn.

The first time you wear your boots, consider walking a few steps to test how they fit and feel on your feet.

If you buy hiking boots that do not fit well or are uncomfortable, you will end up choosing the wrong boot for your next hike just because they were cheap.

Conclusion

Choosing the right one makes your feet comfortable and can even prevent injuries from happening to you.

The tips above should help you find a good pair of hiking boots that will provide proper support for your next hiking trip.