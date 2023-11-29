How to Choose the Right Air Cargo Carrier for Business Needs

Choosing the right air cargo carrier is important for businesses of all sizes as the quality and level of services provided determine cargo safety, delivery times, and customer satisfaction, whether your shipping spans across local regions or international borders. Selecting the right air cargo carrier is a pivotal decision for businesses engaged in global trade. The efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of transporting goods by air are heavily influenced by the carrier chosen.

In this guide, we will explore essential factors to consider when selecting an air cargo carrier that aligns with your business needs. One trustful cargo carrier is Globalink Logistics. The company offers a broad spectrum of services, such as all types of freight forwarding, project and contract logistics, value-added services, and more for different industries, from electronics and technology to healthcare.

Before you find out how to choose the right cargo carrier, you should understand some shipment-related terms.

Shipment Visibility

Shipment visibility involves tracking your cargo in real-time from the point it departs your facility until it arrives at its final destination. It includes data such as the cargo’s current location, its estimated arrival time, and any possible deviations and disruptions during its flight.

Increased shipment visibility paves the way for better customer service due to accurate and prompt updates regarding their shipments. It can also aid in efficient risk management as it enables spotting of potential issues before they escalate into major problems, allowing preventive measures to be taken.

Tracking Cargo Efficiently

When choosing an air cargo carrier, you need to pay attention to the cargo tracking system it offers. It is important due to several factors:

Modern cargo tracking systems allow businesses to optimize their logistics operations as goods are delivered in time.

All parties involved in the transportation stay up-to-date on the delivery status.

Businesses can monitor shipments from origins to destinations, so clients stay well-informed about their expected delivery times.

Many docshippers offer online portals where shippers can access up-to-date status updates and track their cargo’s exact location.

Cargo tracking systems provided by Globalink Logistics allow for end-to-end shipment monitoring. Moreover, our cargo insurance, as well as pre- and post-moving inspections help to ensure nothing is lost or damaged during the transportation.

Load Sizes and Restrictions

The maximum dimensions for air freight vary by destination, with most destinations able to accept pieces measuring up to 317 cm long, 241 cm wide, and 160 cm tall. However, these dimensions can vary depending on the specific requirements of each airline and the available space in their aircraft.

Airlines typically set their gross weight limit between 100 to 500 kg per package. Certain airlines may permit heavier or larger packages based on their capacity and the type of aircraft utilized for transportation.

Certain items are barred from air cargo due to their potential threat to the aircraft or passengers. You need to learn these restrictions before the transportation of goods to avoid any potential issues.

Globalink Logistics can transport goods of all possible weights and dimensions, except for small ones which can be delivered by courier services. In addition to air freight, our services encompass freight forwarding by sea, rail, and road.

No matter the type of service, each shipment complies with strict safety protocols to ensure the secure transportation of all types of cargo, including perishable goods, hazardous materials, livestock, and project cargo.

Global Network and Partnerships

When evaluating air cargo carriers for your business needs, the scope of their global network and partnerships plays a pivotal role. A carrier with an extensive global network and strong affiliations with other airlines and logistics providers can significantly benefit businesses, especially those engaged in international operations.

A robust global network allows cargo to reach destinations across the world efficiently. Whether your business serves markets in North America, Asia, Europe, or any corner of the globe, a carrier with a wide-reaching network can offer streamlined routes and connections. This not only enhances delivery speed but also minimizes transit times, reducing the risk of delays.

Moreover, partnerships with other carriers and logistics companies contribute to a carrier’s ability to offer comprehensive solutions. It enables businesses to leverage intermodal transportation seamlessly, combining air freight with other modes like sea or road transport when needed. This flexibility can result in cost savings and improved supply chain efficiency.

Cargo Handling and Specialized Services

Consideration of a cargo carrier’s expertise in handling specific types of cargo is essential for businesses with unique shipping requirements. Whether you deal with perishable goods, hazardous materials, oversized items, or sensitive cargo like pharmaceuticals, the carrier’s ability to handle these specialized shipments can make a significant difference.

For instance, a carrier experienced in temperature-controlled shipping ensures the safe transport of perishable items such as fresh produce or pharmaceuticals that require specific temperature conditions. Similarly, expertise in handling hazardous materials ensures compliance with safety regulations.

Moreover, carriers that offer specialized services like white-glove delivery for delicate or high-value cargo provide added value to businesses. This level of customization can enhance the customer experience and protect the integrity of the cargo during transit.

In today’s digital age, technology plays a vital role in optimizing cargo transportation. Leading air cargo carriers leverage advanced tracking systems, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and data analytics to enhance cargo visibility and operational efficiency.

These technologies provide real-time tracking and monitoring of cargo, allowing businesses to access precise information about the location and condition of their shipments. This not only increases transparency but also enables proactive decision-making in case of unexpected events or disruptions.

Digital tools can also provide valuable insights into cargo conditions, such as temperature, humidity, or pressure. For businesses dealing with sensitive goods, this data is invaluable as it ensures that cargo remains within specified parameters throughout its journey. It also helps in complying with industry-specific regulations and quality control.

Factors to Consider when Choosing a Shipping Carrier

To choose the right cargo carrier, consider the following factors:

A service range for different shipping requirements.

Coverage area: choose the carrier that operates in all regions where your business has a presence.

choose the carrier that operates in all regions where your business has a presence. Reliability: a reliable carrier will have a strong track record of delivering shipments on time.

a reliable carrier will have a strong track record of delivering shipments on time. Cost: paying slightly more can guarantee superior service and tranquility.

paying slightly more can guarantee superior service and tranquility. Safety measures: companies such as Globalink Logistics prioritize safety by implementing thorough safety protocols and rigorous procedures.

companies such as Globalink Logistics prioritize safety by implementing thorough safety protocols and rigorous procedures. Customer service: excellent customer service includes providing a single point of contact to assist throughout the shipment process, as Globalink Logistics does.

excellent customer service includes providing a single point of contact to assist throughout the shipment process, as Globalink Logistics does. Insurance and liability: understand what kind of insurance coverage the docshipper provides and their liability in case of loss or damage to your shipment.

If you have any additional questions about air freight forwarding or want to know more about how Globalink Logistics operates, explore the website.