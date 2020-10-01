7 Benefits of Chatbots For Your Business in 2020

You will be intrigued to know, chatbots have been around for quite some time and luckily have been adopted by many modern businesses. In simple words, they are bringing massive changes in how companies communicate with their clients. Because customer service is paramount in today’s time, the adoption of chatbots has become the need of the hour. Secondly, as we march towards the digital age, chatbots connect organizations with clients through messaging apps, sensors, wearables, and, most importantly, artificial intelligence. If you are new to the concept of chatbots, we’re happy to have you here.

What is a Chatbot?

Simply put, a chatbot is a program operated with a set of rules set by the organization and artificial intelligence. This way, a customer can engage with the company without the need for customer service personnel. The most amazing thing to know about chatbots is, they can navigate human conversations with their intelligence. Although the concept of chatbots dates back to the early 50s, its execution gained popularity only after technology improved in the last few years. Here, in this feature, we will discuss a few benefits of chatbots for your business:

1. Keep up With the Global Trends

The current business insider shows, messaging applications have increased exponentially in the last five years and have enabled businesses to approach more customers than they ever could. Because customers want to engage with brands through messages, Chatbots have registered themselves as the best option. Secondly, you need to understand that around 65% of smartphone users don’t swoon over new mobile applications a month; most of them will depend on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Therefore, when you integrate the chatbots in your business, they will help you communicate with the customers very fast.

2. Better Customer Service

Gone are the days when customers were only concerned with their core products or services. Now, they are looking forward to buying from a company that provides a unique customer service experience. Even if you spend millions of dollars’ worth money on research and development, it will be hard to earn the goodwill of the customer if they aren’t happy with the way your customer service personnel treated them on the phone. Because customer service is the heart of the modern business, according to ada.support incorporating an AI chatbot can be very beneficial. Because the chatbots are operated through a program, you will rest assured that customers will not get any rude or arrogant responses from your side.

3. Learn More From Customer Data

For every business out there, customer information holds paramount importance. Because chatbots can communicate with the customers in the best way, they can easily extract a lot of information from the clients for you. So when you have enough customer data, it will be easy for you to learn about consumer buying behavior, demographic stuff, and a lot more.

Secondly, when you engage with the customers, they will give you feedback on your face, sometimes, the criticism can be very harsh, which is why the communication often ends. However, because the chatbots don’t feel anything like us as humans, they will handle all kinds of customers with patience, and according to how they have been programmed.

4. Save Money

The ethos behind starting any business is to earn a profit. Although you might be hesitant when incorporating chatbots in your business for the first time, once you settle for this option, you will reap mind-boggling benefits in the long run. With chatbots, you don’t need to spend on human resources or outsource any service. A chatbot is a program that communicates with your customer in a professional way. Once you use them in your business, it will be easy for you to save money. Luckily, with chatbots, you can make several changes to them throughout the year according to the changes in your organizational structure.

5. Give a Voice to Your Company

The most obvious benefit of using the chatbots for your business is to give it a voice. Keep in mind, if your business doesn’t have a professional voice out there, it will be hard for it to thrive in the fiercely competitive environment of the industry. Sometimes, face to face interaction is not possible with the clients, which is why it is in your best interest to settle for this option. Most companies use a chatbot as their mascot. For example, if you consider a travel website, they are using the AI chatbots to offer a quick booking of the flights by their customers. With this feature, companies are not only earning a good reputation in the market but have also managed to build strong connections with everyone around.

6. Automate Tasks

Are you worried about the increasing costs of human resources in your organization? If yes, now is the best time to cut down on such expenses. Especially when it comes to tasks such as setting reminders for meetings and engaging with client queries, AI chatbots can automate everything. Luckily, with much advancement in technology, AI chatbots have a lot to offer than they had a few years ago. For example, once an order is shipped, the AI chatbots can help customers keep an eye on the whereabouts of their stuff.

7. Everything is Quick

In simple words, a chatbot responds more quickly than the average customer service email. Gone are the days when customers would wait for 24 hours to get an answer to their question. Now, with this technology being omnipresent, customers can get back replies within a few seconds. Because AI chatbots are supposed to process customer queries fast, they will quickly get back to whatever queries have been paddled by the customers. Because of this feature, it is easy for customers to maintain their relationships with a particular company. Contrary to this, if customers aren’t entertained on time, they will eventually switch to the competitors. So using AI chatbots right now is the best option for any business around.