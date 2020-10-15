Chainsmokers fined $20,000 for New York Concert in July

The Chainsmokers and their promoter were fined $20,000 for a charity event that took place in Southhampton, New York. An event by name Safe & Sound was planned as a drive-in event for around 600 cars went well, according to videos and social media posts. Still, many of the attendees were out of their cars and enjoyed the event with no social distancing.

Following the posts and videos, New York mayor Andrew Cuomo tweeted, “…I am appalled.”

The mayor sent in a request for a swift investigation, which resulted in a charge against the show’s promoter with violation of the Public Health Law and a fine of $20.000 to the company.

The press release from the investigation shows that more than 2000 people attended, more than allowed, the Chainsmokers New York Event with no social distancing.