A Guide to CBD Vaping and Its Benefits in 2020

The rise in the popularity of CBD forced us to come up with a guide to explain the right way of vaping cannabidiol. Vaping has become the most preferred method to ingest CBD due to several reasons. The section below will also discuss those advantages offered by vaping. Read on before you start to vape the incredibly powerful medicinal compound.

Benefits of CBD Vaping

Your Lungs Will Be Healthier: Several top health institutes including Harvard health have confirmed that the e-cigarette vapor is much less deadly compared to traditional cigarettes. CBD vaping juice only makes this mode of inhaling herbal vapor even healthier thanks to the wide array of medicinal properties CBD possesses.

CBD Vapor Is Exceedingly Tasty: The high-quality vape pens or e-cigs used to inhale CBD vapor always produce a cloud that’s both smooth and tasty. The CBD vapor produced by these devices is as smooth and pure as steam that comes from a pot of lightly boiling water. When it comes to taste, you will be flooded with flavor options. This means if you don’t like the original flavor of CBD you can opt for vaping juices that have fruity flavors, minty flavors, and so on.

CBD Vaping Offers Amazing Medicinal Benefits: As CBD doesn’t possess any psychoactive features and boasts a series of medicinal properties, CBD vaping is regarded as a treatment procedure. People of all ages have started to use CBD vape juice from CBDVapeJuice to lead a healthier life. Some of the health benefits offered by CBD vaping juice include:

Better depression and anxiety management Fast pain relief Improvement in symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease Easier smoking cessation

Vaping CBD Will Enable Prompt Absorption: When you use a vape pen or e-cigarette to inhale CBD vapor, your body gets to absorb the herbal extract quickly. To be more precise, our body takes just a couple of minutes to absorb CBD vapor. This, in turn, ensures that we start to experience the benefits of inhaling the compound almost instantly. No other method of CBD ingestion can offer such prompt results.

How Does CBD Vaping Work?

The Procedure: The vape pen or e-cigarette you will use to vape CBD will have four primary components. They are:

Battery

Heating element

Tank (cartridge) and

CBD vaping juice

The tank features the heating element. When we switch the device on, the battery powers its heating element, which in turn heats the liquid and produces vapor. When we inhale this vapor, it travels into our lungs rapidly and delivers the active ingredient (CBD) to our bloodstream. If you search online, you will come across CBD vaping juices in multiple delicious flavors.

These include watermelon, mint, strawberry, etc. As you’ll get to use refillable cartridges, you can try all the available flavors on different occasions.

About CBD Vape Juice: Many also refer to this vape juice as CBD e-liquid. The liquid typically consists of three main ingredients. They are:

1. Vegetable Glycerin: Vegetable glycerin is a thick and clear natural liquid that’s usually made from coconut, palm, or soybean oils. The liquid is odorless and has a mild sweet taste. According to experts, vegetable glycerin is one of the main reasons why vape pens manage to come up with such pure and tasty vapor.

2. Propylene Glycol: Propylene glycol is a synthetically made substance. However, it is non-toxic and 100% safe for human ingestion. It is also a clear liquid but is much thinner compared to glycerin.

3. CBD or Cannabidiol: Cannabidiol or CBD is a compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike its close relative THC (another cannabinoid), it is not a psychoactive compound. Instead, it boasts a series of medicinal properties. As expected, it is the main reason why vaping CBD juice is so good for our health.

Which Type of CBD Is Good for Vaping?

This is one question that bothers every beginner who wants to enter the world of CBD vaping. They start to wonder which type would be better for them, full-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate. You will understand the differences between the two types if you analyze their respective names.

CBD Isolate gets its name from the fact that it works alone without any flavonoids, terpenes, or other cannabinoids. This limits its benefits to a great extent.

Full spectrum CBD, on the other hand, features a series of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. The extraction procedure used for this type of CBD doesn’t involve isolation of cannabidiol. This means the full spectrum CBD extracts contain many other compounds including CBC and CBG. For your information, CBC and CBG might not be remarkably effective when used alone. However, when used along with CBD, they showcase amazing health benefits. The combination of the three cannabinoids is particularly useful as a powerful remedy for chronic pain.

You may hear some people degrade full spectrum CBD as it contains some amount of THC, the main psychoactive compound present in cannabis plants. However, reality suggests something different. A high-quality full spectrum CBD product will never contain more than 0.3% of THC, which is a quantity approved by the FDA.

About the Right Strength of CBD E-Liquid

Most stores sell CBD e-liquids in 30 ml bottles. The potencies of these liquids tend to vary between 500 mg and 1200 mg. This means if you buy a 30 ml bottle of 500 mg CBD vaping juice, you will get 16.7 mg of the active ingredient in every 1 ml. The amount of active ingredient will increase to 40 mg per 1 ml if you buy a 30 ml bottle of 1200 mg e-liquid.

If you are a beginner, you should start with a daily dose of 20 to 40 mg of CBD. However, you can decrease or increase this suggested dose depending on the intensity of your pain. As you are vaping CBD, you will get to adjust your dose according to your needs.

For instance, you should wait for 30 minutes to 1 hour after vaping 1 ml CBD e-liquid. If you don’t experience desired pain relief even after an hour, you can vape another 0.5 or 1 ml of the liquid.

Bottom line

If you follow the right process, CBD vaping will provide you with multiple health benefits. You will not only become healthier physically but will also become stronger mentally.