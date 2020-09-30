6 Best Casino Games With the Lowest House Edge in 2020

If you’re a casino player, your goal is probably to have fun and earn some money while you’re at it. Of course, if you’ve been playing for a while, you know how hard it can be to maintain the win streak. The casino has a built-in advantage over you, and it’s called the „ House Edge“. Of course, there are some tactics to make the house edge lower, but the best way to go about it is to choose a game with a naturally low vigorish.

So, in this article, we give you our top 6 casino games that will certainly bring you some long-term profits!

Without further ado, let’s get to it!

1. Blackjack

When you ask a casino goer about the game with the lowest house edge, you’ll always get the same answer: it’s blackjack. Typically, the house advantage will be around 1.5% for a single-deck blackjack game, and it could be lowered even further with the right strategy. Of course, every game requires you to have some skill, so never depend solely on the statistics. Make sure to devise proper strategies, and start winning some cash!

All in all, we can’t get through this list without mentioning blackjack and its variants: it’s a game that has one of the lowest house-advantage rates! It’s a great game for both beginners and pros, so make sure to check it out!

2. Slots

Playing slots is probably the most popular way to spend your time at a casino. It’s a fun, adrenaline-filled game that many people simply love to play. Also, it has a pretty low house edge! Of course, since there are simply too many variants of the game, it’s crucial to choose your battles wisely. It doesn’t matter if you’re opting for a slot-machine, or if you’re more of an online casino fan, it’s crucial to look for certain house edge indicators before you start playing. Always choose a reliable, well-reviewed casino, and make sure to research about the RTP(return to player) rates. RTP is the best way to find out more about the house advantage, so make sure not to underestimate that. Go for slots that have a high RTP rate, and enjoy playing with minimum risk and maximum profits!

Of course, if you’re going to play online, look for casinos that offer features such as free spins, bonus rounds, and jackpots. Look for licensed, reputable online gambling sites such as sbo360.com, so you don’t end up getting ripped off.

3. Baccarat

Baccarat is a simple yet enjoyable game that has an average house edge rate of only 1.5%! It’s easy to master, so it’s a great place for beginner bettors to start winning. Of course, as simple as it is, it’s still important to practice and devise a proper strategy. Gambling may be essentially a game of luck, but it still requires some knowledge and skill to become successful at it.

Of course, if you’re planning on playing baccarat online, make sure to choose the casino carefully. It has to be properly licensed and regulated! Also, look for a casino that offers a wide range of baccarat games, so you’ll find something that best fits your needs.

All in all, baccarat is a great game that everyone loves (except for casinos), and with the right approach, you’ll be able to win big in no time.

4. European roulette

European roulette has many advantages over its American counterpart. The main one though, is that the European version simply has a lower house advantage. Think about it: European roulette has only a single zero segment, while the American alternative has both single and double zero segments! So, yes, the American version has double the house-edge too! It’s always better to switch to the French version since your chances of winning are much higher there.

Of course, since the COVID19 global pandemic happened, simply visiting the local casino became almost impossible. That’s why online casinos are becoming more popular than ever! Yes, you can even play roulette online, but make sure to find a casino with fair RTP rates and secure software.

All things considered, if you haven’t had any luck with American roulette recently, maybe it’s time to switch to its lower house edge equivalent from Europe.

5. Video poker

Video poker is one of the best casino games for making long-term profits. Still, it’s not for everyone, as it requires a lot of skill and mastery. Even so, it has an incredibly low house-edge rate that can go as low as 0.5% if played smartly. Just make sure to learn how to play it properly first. It’s definitely not a game for an amateur, so make sure you practice before playing! Also, make sure not to invest too much of your money into playing before you’ve learned enough about it.

Other than that, you should be aware that video poker has thousands upon thousands of different variants. You’ll have to find the one that lines up with your personal style and goals first! Get some professional advice and keep on practicing until you’re comfortable enough to play for real money.

6. Craps

Craps is incredibly popular and incredibly fun to play. It offers the „ Don’t come/Don’t pass“ bet that has a house edge of about 1.3%, so it definitely deserves its spot on this list. Still, it’s a fairly complex game that requires you to constantly learn to become good at it.

Of course, it will all ultimately depend on your personal preferences. What’s important is that you’re enjoying the game and that you’re spending your money wisely. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose, and make sure to only gamble at fully-licensed, trustworthy casinos.

All in all, if you’re looking to find a game that’s both exciting and profitable, don’t look past craps. It may not be perfect for beginners, but as long as you do your research and place only the safest bets, you’ll absolutely love this game!

The conclusion

The house edge rates are what determines your long-term success at the casino. Make sure to choose to play games with smaller house advantages. Still, whatever you do, remember that the casino is there to make money! Don’t overdo it or become too greedy. Playing these games should be fun and enjoyable, but you’ll still have to make sure not to put yourself into a financial risk because of your casino activities.

Be wise and choose one of the games from this list if you’re wishing for the best possible results! They certainly won’t disappoint!